EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Recertification
ISO 9001:2015 Recertification Demonstrates EMMA International’s Commitment and Ability to Help Healthcare Organizations Navigate the Complex Regulatory World
Recertification underscores EMMA International's dedication to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction, positioning our organization as a trusted and reliable partner in the life science space”BINGHAM FARMS, MI, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E.M.M.A. International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International), a global leader in management consulting, has achieved ISO 9001:2015 recertification for its quality management system (QMS). Obtaining ISO 9001:2015 recertification reinforces EMMA International’s commitment to continuing to be a global powerhouse in FDA compliance consulting by consistently meeting and exceeding the expectations of their clients.
As a company operating in the life science sector, adhering to the highest quality standards is paramount. ISO 9001:2015 recertification not only ensures consistency and high quality in EMMA International's services but also contributes to their clients' growth and peace of mind regarding compliance matters. This recognition underscores EMMA International's dedication to excellence and reinforces their reputation as a trusted partner in the life science industry.
“ISO 9001 recertification underscores EMMA International's dedication to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction, positioning our organization as a trusted and reliable partner in the life science space,” said Carmine Jabri, EMMA International's CEO. “Additionally, it is a testament to the hard work and diligence of the EMMA team in ensuring that quality is a priority throughout our organization.”
This accomplishment emphasizes EMMA International’s exceptional focus on providing personalized, high-quality services that enable clients to navigate complex and evolving regulations with confidence.
About EMMA International
EMMA International is a leading global consulting firm for the medical device, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, combination products, and diagnostics industries. With a focus on quality, regulatory and compliance services, EMMA International helps ensure your products advance seamlessly from concept to approval.
