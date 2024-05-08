Reaching new heights in robotics

In the halls of the School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks, part of the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University, the spirit of innovation hums through the air like electricity.

Sangram Redkar, Dhruv Bhate and Thomas Sugar — the program chairs for the school’s three signature programs — have set their sights on transforming the future of education. They have been working to expand the School of Manufacturing Systems and Network’s degree offerings to help meet the growing demands of a technology-driven future.

Fulton Schools program chairs are responsible for maintaining, advancing and executing programs within their respective fields. Bhate, Sugar and Redkar have worked with senior leadership in the school to craft two new degree offerings: a bachelor’s degree in robotics and autonomous systems, set to launch in fall 2024, and a doctoral degree in robotics and autonomous systems with a concentration in mechatronics and automation, which launched in spring 2024.

The new programs complement the school’s current manufacturing engineering programs.

New programs to complement evolving robotics landscape

When considering the robotics and autonomous systems program additions, Redkar envisioned curricula that would bridge the gap between theory and practice, laying the foundation for a new type of robotics.

Intended to offer general expertise, the bachelor’s degree program in robotics and autonomous systems is the newest addition to the School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks. Students in this program can expect to tackle challenges in contemporary robotics and autonomous systems.

Students will analyze, evaluate and synthesize solutions for diverse challenges in the field. They will gain proficiency in robotic systems integration, data fusion techniques and the development of simulation models for autonomous systems.

Robotics and autonomous systems, with their interdisciplinary natures, find utility across sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, aerospace, defense, health care and numerous other vital fields.

“We are on a mission to support the success of our diverse students in their academic and professional goals,” says Redkar, who serves as chair of all robotics and autonomous systems programs in the School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks.

At the master’s degree level, students are deepening their knowledge of specialized robotics fields, including a comprehensive education in robotics, controls and automation. The specialization in mechatronics and automation within the doctoral robotics and autonomous systems degree was launched last fall and offers students the opportunity to conduct independent research within a defined focus area.

Students who graduate with degrees in this field commonly pursue roles focused on research within academia or in the industrial and development sectors. These experts find ample opportunities, spanning from corporate departments to research institutions and government agencies such as the Department of Defense, Department of Energy and NASA.

ASU is brimming with opportunities for students to perfect their craft prior to joining the industry. Thanks to assets like the Innovation Hub, Machine Shop and The Fanuc Center of Excellence, students have access to state-of-the-art facilities and the ability to cultivate mutually beneficial industry relationships.

“The School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks robotics programs will be hands-on,” Redkar says. “Our students will become true roboticists with a chance to put the theoretical concepts they learn into practice.”

Dhruv Bhate (second from left), manufacturing engineering program chair in the School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks, part of ASU's Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, and a Fulton Schools associate professor of engineering, poses with former students Nathaniel Faint (far left), Paul Paradise (second from right) and Cameron Noe (far right) in front of a laser powder bed fusion metal 3D printer. Photo by Erika Gronek/ASU

Manufacturing engineering for a new age

As program chair for the bachelor’s and doctoral degree programs in manufacturing engineering, Bhate, a Fulton Schools associate professor of engineering, plans to continue refining his curriculum to ensure it produces engineers ready to solve the problems of tomorrow. Bhate says the allure of teaching and conducting research at ASU lies in the promise of intellectual freedom and the chance to explore questions that stir creativity.

The School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in manufacturing engineering are designed for students interested in contributing creatively to the future of modern manufacturing.

“If you experience the joy of making or you love to start with nothing and turn it into something that will greatly impact society, our curriculum supports that,” Bhate says. The School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks is one of the few educational institutions nationwide providing comprehensive manufacturing engineering programs spanning bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

The bachelor’s degree program in manufacturing engineering integrates design, sustainability, quality and production principles to prepare students for the global marketplace. Through hands-on learning, students analyze and optimize manufacturing operations, design automated systems and craft innovative product designs.

The manufacturing engineering master’s degree program emphasizes smart manufacturing techniques, integrating automation, information technology, sustainability and efficiency. Students specialize in materials alteration processes and manufacturing and systems management, gaining expertise in automation, additive and subtractive manufacturing, modeling and simulation.

The doctoral degree program in manufacturing engineering builds upon the foundation set by the bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, providing students with advanced knowledge, skills and the confidence required to tackle challenging modern manufacturing issues spanning multiple industries.

Bhate believes that the coming decades will feature an American manufacturing renaissance, providing the School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks with a unique opportunity to help shape the workforce.

Thomas Sugar (left), President’s Professor of engineering in ASU's Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, associate dean for Barrett, The Honors College at ASU’s Polytechnic campus and graduate program chair in the School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks, part of the Fulton Schools, and Sangram Redkar, professor of engineering in the Fulton Schools, associate director of the School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks and graduate program chair for robotics and autonomous systems, inspect robotics technology in an ASU lab. Photo by Deanna Dent/ASU

Systems engineering progression

Sugar, the associate dean of Barrett, The Honors College on ASU’s Polytechnic campus and a Fulton Schools President’s Professor of engineering, designs and implements the master’s degree program in manufacturing engineering and the doctoral degree program in systems engineering. In the programs, students dive into the intricacies of smart manufacturing and digital twin technology, which involves simulating a physical object’s function in a virtual environment.

The systems engineering doctoral degree maintains a multidisciplinary approach to creating systems that fulfill requirements while managing various constraints. The program integrates knowledge from several engineering disciplines to design and produce balanced and optimized systems.

Modern systems must consider technological, environmental, social and cultural factors to ensure efficient interactions.

“As a program chair, my goal is to serve the broader graduate student community and facilitate academic success,” Sugar says. “I came to ASU to work on robotic systems and created the Human Machine Integration Lab. I stayed because ASU is innovative, changing and always expanding.”

As the Phoenix area becomes a hub for advanced manufacturing in aerospace, semiconductors, batteries, electric vehicles and hydrogen generation, Sugar foresees a massive surge in advanced manufacturing.

The School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks master’s degree in manufacturing engineering and doctoral degree in systems engineering aim to prepare graduates for industry advancement, with the goal of positioning them at the forefront of a rapidly evolving sector.

A bright future ahead

According to data from Glassdoor, in May 2024 in the United States, quality control managers make a median salary of $103,000; manufacturing engineers make a median salary of $112,000; and robotics engineers make a median salary of $144,000. Thus, the career outlook for graduates of these programs is bound to be rewarding.

“We want to provide a rigorous, high-quality education path that blends theory and application,” Redkar says. “Designed to be agile, flexible and equip students with the skills needed to be true engineers, graduates will be prepared to jump right into the industry.”

When enrolling in any of the School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks programs, students should be prepared to broaden their knowledge base and acquire the skill set needed to foster societal change. The ability to adapt, enhance and master new technologies is invaluable in today’s professional landscape.

Students interested in enrolling in programs in the School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks are encouraged to reach out to the advising team or visit the school’s website to view a detailed major map.