ProSpend Partners with Giuntabell on Integrated Expense Management Solution for Nonprofits
Leading Providers Partner to Automate Processes and Enhance Spend Visibility
By partnering with Giuntabell's expertise in nonprofit accounting, we can provide an optimised solution that delivers full control and visibility into organisational spend.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProSpend (formerly expensemanager), a premier business spend management solution provider, and Giuntabell, an accounting firm specialising in the not-for-profit sector, today announced a strategic partnership. This alliance will integrate ProSpend's automated business spend management capabilities with Giuntabell's SAGE Intacct ERP software implementations for nonprofit organisations.
The integrated solution delivers a seamless, end-to-end expense management system tailored to the unique requirements of associations, charities and other nonprofit entities. From expense submission and receipt handling through approval workflows, reimbursement processing and general ledger reconciliation, the platform streamlines manual processes while enforcing organisational policies and compliance.
"Not-for-profit organisations require specialised expense and business spend management tools aligned with their financial systems, reporting structures and compliance needs," said Sharon Nouh, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at ProSpend. "By partnering with Giuntabell's expertise in nonprofit accounting, we can provide an optimised solution that delivers full control and visibility into organisational spend."
Key capabilities of the integrated expense management solution include:
- Mobile expense entry with receipt capture, mileage tracking and geo-location data
- Multi-level approval workflows mapped to each nonprofit's policies and hierarchies
- Comprehensive audit trails with expense allocations for tax compliance and reporting
- Automated general ledger transaction coding synchronisation
- Granular spend dashboards to monitor expense trends, policy adherence and budgets
"Our not-for-profit clients strive to maximise efficiency while ensuring full accountability," noted Nunzio Giunta, Managing Partner at Giuntabell. "This partnership allows us to deliver an automated, tightly integrated expense management experience optimised for not-for-profit organisations to drive process optimisation and cost savings."
The cloud-based architecture enables rapid implementation with native integration between ProSpend and all major not-for-profit accounting systems deployed by Giuntabell.
About ProSpend
ProSpend (formerly expensemanager) is a trailblazer in providing a complete intelligent business spend management platform. ProSpend enables companies to manage all their business spend activity in one place. ProSpend revolutionises how organisations manage their procurement to invoices, payments, travel, expenses, virtual cards to streamline processes and optimise financial operations. With a commitment to driving efficiency and transparency, ProSpend empowers businesses of all sizes to gain greater control over their spending, reduce costs, and enhance overall financial performance.
From automating expense reporting to providing real-time insights, ProSpend's platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern enterprises. By simplifying complex financial workflows and facilitating seamless integration with existing systems, ProSpend enables businesses to make smarter decisions and achieve their strategic objectives with confidence.
About Giuntabell
Giuntabell are not-for-profit accounting experts driven to effect meaningful change in the not-for-profit finance sector. Their goal is to empower, guide and support not-for-profit organisations and their finance teams to amplify contributions to the communities they serve. Giuntabell empowers these organisations to make informed decisions, streamline operations, and maximise their impact.
Giuntabell services many different industries within the not-for-profit sector such as, disability peaks, churches and faith-based organisations, associations & disability employment organisations to name a few. As a full-service public practice Giuntabell keeps its clients up-to-date on trends and obligations in the industry, gives guidance to meet compliance and legal requirements and helps to improve operational efficiencies and financial systems.
Giuntabell is led by Nunzio Giunta, Managing Partner, he is committed to shaping the not-for-profit industry. As Chair of the CPA Queensland Not-for-Profit Committee, and a notable member of both the Australian Tax Office’s Not-for-Profit Stewardship Group and the Australian Accounting Standards Board Not-for-Profit Advisory Panel, his influence is extensive and respected.
