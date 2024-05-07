House Bill 660 Printer's Number 2785
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - An Act amending Title 40 (Insurance) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in regulation of insurers and related persons generally, providing for pet insurance; and imposing penalties.
There were 1,862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,181 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - An Act amending Title 40 (Insurance) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in regulation of insurers and related persons generally, providing for pet insurance; and imposing penalties.