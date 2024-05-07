Submit Release
Senate Bill 1002 Printer's Number 1447

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - An Act making appropriations from the Professional Licensure Augmentation Account and from restricted revenue accounts within the General Fund to the Department of State for use by the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs in support of the professional licensure boards assigned thereto.

