Hago Energetics Selected to Join Larta Institute Venture Fellows Program
Hago Energetics Joins Larta Institute Venture Fellows Program to Advance Urban Climate ResilienceCAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hago Energetics Benefit Corporation is proud to announce its acceptance into the prestigious Larta Institute Venture Fellows Program. The company joins a select group of innovative startups dedicated to advancing urban climate resilience.
With over 100 highly competitive applications received, Hago Energetics stood out for its unique approach to addressing the challenges of urban sustainability. After rigorous deliberation by Larta's selection committee and internal team, Hago Energetics was chosen as one of the participants for the 2024 Venture Fellows cohort.
"We are thrilled to welcome Hago Energetics into the Larta Institute Venture Fellows Program," said the leadership team at Larta. "Their commitment to tackling urban climate resilience aligns perfectly with the mission of our program. We look forward to working closely with Hago Energetics and believe their participation will significantly contribute to the success of our initiative."
As part of the program, Hago Energetics will collaborate with Larta's leadership team and advisors to further develop its innovative solutions. The program will kick off in late April and extend through December 2024, culminating in the ECO LA 24 sustainability festival.
"We are honored to be selected for the Larta Institute Venture Fellows Program," said Wilson Hago, CEO and founder of Hago Energetics. "This opportunity will allow us to expand our impact and accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices in urban communities. We are excited to collaborate with Larta and Fellow Participants to drive positive change."
The Larta Institute Venture Fellows Program is renowned for its ability to support and nurture promising startups in the sustainability sector. By providing access to mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities, the program empowers entrepreneurs to scale their solutions and make a meaningful impact on the environment.
About Hago Energetics
Hago Energetics is a startup dedicated to reducing emissions around the world. We have won awards from the California Energy Commission, NASA and NYSERDA. Our primary focus is converting waste products to carbon negative fuels.
https://hagoenergetics.com
