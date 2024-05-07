MPD Searching for Suspects in Southeast Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects and locating two vehicles involved in an armed carjacking in Southeast.

On Monday, May 6, 2024, at 12:43 P.M., the suspects approached the victim in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects displayed a gun and demanded the victim’s property and vehicle keys. The victim complied. One of the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The other suspect fled in an awaiting vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle is described as a burgundy, 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee. It was last seen displaying a Maryland tag of 13515CM. A picture of the vehicle can be seen below:

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24067929