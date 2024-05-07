Post Session Report :: Tuesday, May 7, 2024

SB 37, PN 1583 (Brown) – The bill amending Title 75 (Vehicles) to prohibit distracted driving and to provide for the use of an interactive mobile device while operating a motor vehicle. A vote of 37-13 was recorded.

SB 1132, PN 1580 (Brown) – The bill amends the First-Class Township Code to allow townships to appropriate more than 50% of the authorized half mill property tax for EMS towards personnel, by resolution. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1133, PN 1581 (Brown) – The bill amends the Second-Class Township Code to allow townships to appropriate more than 50% of the authorized half mill property tax for EMS towards personnel, by resolution. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1134, PN 1582 (Brown) – The bill amends the Borough Code to allow boroughs to appropriate more than 50% of the authorized half mill property tax for EMS towards personnel, by resolution. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1419, PN 1598 (Pielli) – An Act amending Title 15 (Corporations and Unincorporated Associations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in foreign associations, further providing for termination of registration. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 269, PN 1584 (Gebhard) – Amending the Tax Reform Code by providing for a volunteer emergency medical technician (EMT) tax credit; a reduction of the Personal Income Tax rate; elimination of the Gross Receipts Tax relating to electric utility bills, providing for a transfer to the Alternative Fuels Incentive Fund.

Amendment A04372 (Senate D) – This amendment would create a state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The ETIC would reduce an individual’s tax liability and be refundable. The credit would be capped at 50% of the amount allowed under the Federal EITC.

Sen. Pittman motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-22.

Amendment A04374 (Senate D) – This amendment increases the poverty exemption beginning with the 2025 tax year. The exemption will increase to $10,000 (from $6,500) for an individual and to $20,000 (from $13,000) for a married couple. The amendment also increases the dependent allowance from $9,500 to $13,000. Finally, the amendment would increase the amounts annually based on the consumer price index.

Sen. Pittman motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-22. A vote of 36-14 was recorded on the bill.

SB 739, PN 981 (Vogel) – The bill Establishes the freestanding Telemedicine Act, which provides for licensing board oversight of telemedicine as well as insurance coverage and reimbursement for health care providers offering telemedicine services.

Amendment A04347 (Vogel) – This amendment updates SB739 to make it consistent with HB1512 PN 2883 by doing the following:

Converts to SB739 from a freestanding act to Title 40 Pa.C.S. (Insurance)

Health insurers may not refuse to pay or reimburse a participating health care provider or a covered person for medically necessary and appropriate covered health care services appropriately provided through telemedicine.

Removes oversight of telemedicine by a professional licensure board provision in SB739.

A health insurance policy issued, delivered, executed or renewed in PA shall provide coverage for medically necessary health care services provided through telemedicine and delivered by a participating network provider who provides a covered health care service through telemedicine consistent with the insurer’s medical policy.

A health insurance policy may not exclude a health care service from coverage solely because it is provided through telemedicine.

An insurer shall reimburse a participating network provider for covered health care services delivered through telemedicine and pursuant to the policy in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract as negotiated between the insurer and the participating network provider. A contract that includes reimbursement for covered health services delivered through telemedicine and may not prohibit reimbursement solely because the health care services are delivered by telemedicine. Reimbursement may not be conditioned upon the use of exclusive or proprietary telemedicine technology or vendor.

Telemedicine enabling device, technology, or services must comply with applicable law to qualify for reimbursement.

Applicable to health insurance policies issued or renewed 180 days after the effective date of the legislation.

A04347 does not:

Prohibit an insurer from reimbursing other health care providers for covered health care services provided through telemedicine.

Require insurers to reimburse an out of network health care provider for health care services provided through telemedicine.

Require an insurer to reimburse a participant network provider if the provision of health care services through telemedicine would be inconsistent with standard of care.

Medical Assistance and CHIP Coverage

MA or CHIP managed care plan payments shall be made on behalf of enrollees for medically necessary health care services provided through telemedicine if all the following apply:

Health care service would be covered through in-person encounter.

Provision of health care service through telemedicine is consistent with federal and state law.

The amendment passed by a vote of 50-0 and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 920, PN 1568 (Langerholc) – The bill aments the Sexual Assault Testing and Evidence Collection Act, in response to the report ordered under Act 70 of 2022. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1017, PN 1268 (Boscola) – This bill amends Title 66 (Public Utilities) to provide for omnibus updates to Chapter 14 (Responsible Utility Customer Protection).

Amendment A04358 (Saval/Kearney) – This amendment includes language from HB 1077 by requiring public utilities to screen a customer or applicant to determine if their household income is at or below 300% of the Federal poverty level both at the time of initial service and annually.

The utility must also provide a customer or applicant with information about the utility’s universal service and customer assistance programs when the utility has information that the customer or applicant is payment troubled or their household income may qualify for a universal service or energy conservation program. Currently this information is only provided to customers who contact the utility for a payment arrangement.

Sen. Pittman motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-22.

Amendment 04359 (Saval/Kearney) – This amendment does the following:

Restores a public utility’s requirement to attempt personal contact with the customer before termination.

Removes language in the bill that limits the length of a medical certification to 60 days. Medical certifications are used to delay termination when a customer experiences a medical diagnosis requiring continuation of utility services.

Removes language in the bill permitting customers with arrears who are saved from termination under the winter shutoff prohibitions of Chapter 14 to qualify for LIHEAP Crisis Grant or other DHS utility assistance.

Removes language in the bill that would allow Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) to disclose to property owners (including landlords) the amount of any arrears on the property subject to lien (including those of tenants).

Removes PGW’s ability to refuse service to an applicant if they have a pending lien or judgment by PGW on any of their properties (including their tenants) unless the applicant enters a payment arrangement.

Re-inserts a 10-year sunset.

Sen. Pittman motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-22.

Amendment A04360 (Saval/Kearney) – This amendment includes language from HB 1077 on medical certificates. It adds registered nurses and licensed social workers as professionals who can issue medical certificates. The amendment extends the expiration of medical certifications from 60 days in the current bill to 90 days, or 6 months if it is a long term or chronic illness, and prohibits the utility from limiting the number of certificates allowed.

The also prohibits the utility from terminating service of a customer for at least 7 days after the customer notifies the utility of a medical condition and that they are seeking a medical certificate.

Sen. Pittman motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-22.

Amendment 04361 (Saval/Kearney) – This amendment includes language from HB 1077 on payment arrangements. It expands PUC’s ability to grant second or subsequent payment arrangements to customers experiencing a decrease in household income of 5% or more and allowing customers to verbally attest to their household incomes.

This also allows the PUC to double the length of a payment arrangement in certain circumstances, allows customers’ arrearages to be considered for payment arrangements when incurred while on other utility assistance programs, and requires the PUC to order a utility to establish a second payment arrangement if the customer has defaulted on a previous one as well as discretionary subsequent arrangements with changes in income or circumstances.

Finally, this provides flexibility for customer payments of reconnection fees and outstanding balances to restore service, removes differential treatment of PGW customers seeking to restore service, and allows customers to satisfy a payment arrangement while seeking to restore service.

Sen. Pittman motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-22.

Amendment A04363 Saval/Kearney) – This amendment includes language from HB 1077 by eliminating a public utility’s right under current law to require cash deposits from certain customers. This prohibits utilities from requiring cash deposits as a condition for applicants or customers to obtain or continue service, or assessing reconnection fees or late fees from customers at or below 300% of the Federal poverty level.

Sen. Pittman motioned to table the amendment and the motion passed by vote of 28-22. A vote of 42-8 was recorded on the bill.

SR 252, PN 1456 (Martin) – A Resolution adopting a temporary rule of the Senate relating solely to amendments to the General Appropriation Bill and other appropriation bills for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, including any amendments offered to or for supplemental appropriations for prior fiscal years. A vote of 48-2 was recorded.