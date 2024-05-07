Governor Ivey Issues Statement on Passage of General Fund

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey, upon the Legislature’s passage of the General Fund for Fiscal Year 2025, issued the following statement:

“Here in Alabama, we continue budgeting wisely. Despite the tough national economic climate, our financial footing is strong, and we are able to make investments where they count – investments that will pay dividends for generations to come.

“While being good stewards of taxpayer dollars and ensuring our budgets are prepared for whatever may lie ahead, we are increasing funding in critical services like public safety and mental health care. Our General Fund will make possible a pilot program that will start hosting checkups for pregnant women at nine county health departments in areas of need. We are protecting our veterans who have served by investing in Dovetail Landing. This General Fund is solid and will go far in making Alabama the best place to live, work and raise a family.

“I look forward to putting pen to paper and officially signing this budget into law.” – Governor Kay Ivey

