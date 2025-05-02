Governor Ivey Proclaims May 4 Through 11 as National Small Business Week in Alabama

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed a proclamation officially assigning Sunday, May 4, through Sunday, May 11, 2025, as National Small Business Week in Alabama, celebrating the critical role small businesses play in driving the state’s economy and supporting job creation in every corner of the state.

“Small businesses are the engine that keep Alabama moving forward – powering local economies, creating good jobs and strengthening communities in every corner of our state,” said Governor Ivey. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we’re in a Golden Age for American – and Alabama – small businesses. Our state’s entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well, and it’s building a stronger, more competitive Alabama for generations to come.”

Alabama’s small businesses account for 99.4 percent of all businesses in the state, employing 46.7 percent of the private sector workforce. Over the last 25 years, employment in small businesses has grown by nearly 10 percent. These businesses also contribute significantly to trade, with Alabama small firms exporting over $4.4 billion in goods annually.

“From Main Street storefronts to family farms, small businesses are the backbone of Alabama’s economy from the mountains in the north, to the beaches in the south, the wiregrass in the southeast and the timber lands in the western part of the state, each business is strengthening their communities and creating jobs,” said National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Alabama State Director Rosemary Elebash. “By investing in their success, small businesses ensure a stronger Alabama for everyone.”

This year, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recognized Kimberly and Larry Lewis, owners of Huntsville-based business, PROJECTXYZ, INC., as Alabama’s 2025 Small Business Persons of the Year.

“PROJECTXYZ, INC. is a great example of a local small business empowering the state of Alabama’s economy,” said Janita R. Stewart, SBA Alabama District Director (Acting). “In accordance with the SBA’s Office of Advocacy’s most recent Small Business Profiles, there are more than 449,000 small businesses in Alabama contributing to the state’s economy, and business owners like Kimberly and Larry Lewis, are helping to lead the way. SBA is proud to recognize The Lewis’ as Alabama’s 2025 Small Business Persons of the Year!”

Additional SBA honorees this year include:

Alabama Rural-Owned Small Business of the Year: Dulane Tolbert, CEO, Tolbert Insurance Agency, Inc., Oneonta

Dulane Tolbert, CEO, Tolbert Insurance Agency, Inc., Oneonta Alabama Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year: Sean Chappell, CEO, Southern Sun Laundry, Foley

Sean Chappell, CEO, Southern Sun Laundry, Foley Alabama Women-Owned Small Business of the Year: Lori Purnell, CEO, Spencer Environmental Consultants, LLC, Birmingham

Lori Purnell, CEO, Spencer Environmental Consultants, LLC, Birmingham Phoenix Award for Disaster Recovery – Outstanding Contributions, Volunteer: Pastor John E. Grayson, Gospel Tabernacle Church, Selma

All honorees received assistance from the Alabama Small Business Development Center network, which provides business advising and resources throughout the state.

Governor Ivey’s annually issued proclamation reaffirms Alabama’s commitment to advancing small business growth and economic development statewide.

A copy of Governor Ivey’s National Small Business Week proclamation is attached.

