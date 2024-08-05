AAPI Nonprofit Lunar Accel Names Two New Board Directors & Concludes Spring 2024 Cohort

Lunar Accel's newest Board Directors Jean Lee and Daniel Sheng. Lunar Accel's Board Directors Jean Lee, Daniel Sheng, and Jason Shen with Co-Founders Amanda Xu and Jasper Huang and Closing Keynote speaker Jihan Lee and moderator Hoon Kim. Lunar Accel's Board Directors Jean Lee and Jason Shen with Co-Founders Amanda Xu and Jasper Huang and Opening Keynote speaker Laurie Lam and moderator Minji Cha.

Lunar Accel appoints Jean Lee, Product & Strategy leader at Google, and Daniel Sheng, Managing Director at The Blackstone Group, to its Board of Directors.

Jean and Daniel bring to Lunar Accel over 30 years of combined experience across a diverse set of industries, career paths, and leadership style.” — Jasper Huang, Co-President and Co-Founder