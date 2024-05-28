Submit Release
Daniel Alain Initiates Study for Novel Oral Supplement to Improve Minoxidil Response for Hair Loss

The Minoxidil Sulfotransferase Enzyme Supplement is Set to Be a Revolutionary Breakthrough in the Industry

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Alain, an emerging global leader in hair loss medical and aesthetic products, is proud to be the first and only company with a patented, diagnostic test that determines one’s response to minoxidil, the Minoxidil Response Test (MRT). Since the launch of the test in 2022, the company has focused on developing additional, solution-oriented products that target Minoxidil non-responders, such as the new Minoxidil Sulfotransferase Enzyme Supplement.

While minoxidil, commonly known as Rogaine®, is the most widely used FDA-approved hair growth solution amongst men and women, it only re-grows hair in roughly 30-40% of patients, leaving a majority (60-70%) as “non-responders” to the drug. For minoxidil to work, it must be activated by a sulfotransferase enzyme in the human body to exert growth effects; patients with low sulfotransferase enzyme activity do not regrow hair, even when using minoxidil.

Daniel Alain is giving a new solution to non-responders with the development of their patented, novel product Sulfotransferase Enzyme Supplement, expected to launch in late 2024. The oral supplement increases the body’s sulfotransferase enzyme levels to what is required to activate minoxidil. The new, corresponding clinical study will integrate the use of the novel supplement alongside oral and topical minoxidil to showcase its effectiveness.

“Compliance and successful hair re-growth continue to be a challenge with the use of minoxidil,” states Daniel Hafid, Founder and CEO at Daniel Alain. “With our latest product, we are at the forefront of helping both patients and physicians maximize the efficacy of minoxidil.”

The results of the clinical study will be announced in Q3 2024. In the interim, physicians and consumers interested in learning more and keeping up with the most up-to-date developments can sign up at DanielAlain.com.

ABOUT DANIEL ALAIN
Founded in 2004, Daniel Alain is the world's leading hair loss and hair enhancement company. With a focus on providing a 360-degree solution to women's and men’s hair loss, no matter what stage of the journey, Daniel Alain is actively engaged in the research and development of medical and cosmetic products for the treatment of hair loss. The Daniel Alain portfolio includes FOLLEA Luxury Wigs and Hair Enhancements, INTACT 5 Hair Shedding Treatment, the Minoxidil Response Test (MRT) and much more. For more information on Daniel Alain, please visit DanielAlain.com.

