Unionville License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor
The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the reopening of the Unionville License Office under a new management contract after being temporarily closed since January 5, 2024. The contract for the Unionville Office has been awarded to VanBuskirk Management. Mary Rhonda VanBuskirk says "I am excited for the opportunity to service my community and surrounding area and look forward to working with everyone." All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Please note the current location 1507 Main Street, Unionville, Mo., 63565 will continue to be closed from May 7 – May 10 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment. The office will reopen on Monday, May 13. The hours of operation will be Monday – Friday, 8:30a.m. – 4:00p.m. and the telephone number will be 660-947-3621.
While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:
- Milan License Office – 200 E 3rd St, Milan, Mo., 63556
- Kirksville License Office – 105 W Potter Ave, Kirksville, Mo., 63501
- Princeton License Office – 703 Hickland, Suite B, Princeton, Mo., 64673
A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at
dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.
The following online services are also available:
- License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).
- License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.
-
Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.
- Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.