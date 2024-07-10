Scripophily - The Gift of History Scripophily.com is the Gift of History RM Smythe Since 1880

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As finance professionals are retiring, they are starting to collect old stock and bond certificates which is the hobby of Scripophily. Scripophily is a fascinating and niche hobby that has gained popularity as collectors are snapping up relics of bygone companies. Scripophily brings history to life. Scripophily is not driven by Artificial Intelligence, but rather Real Intelligence.

Scripophily.com, the world's number one buyer and seller of collectible stock and bond certificates, is proud to announce the addition of new certificates to its website. The new certificates include a variety of stocks and bonds from companies around the world, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Europe, and Asia. These certificates represent a variety of industries including sports, banking, energy, transportation, and manufacturing.

Scripophily.com has been in the business of buying and selling collectible stock and bond certificates for over 30 years and the RM Smythe Old Company Research Service https://www.rmsmythe.com has been operational since 1880.

The company has a large selection of certificates from the 19th and 20th centuries, including rare and hard-to-find certificates. The new certificates are available for purchase on the company's website (https://www.scripophily.com), and customers can also contact the company for more information

Certificate values range from a few dollars to more than $500,000 for the most unique and rare items. Tens of thousands of Scripophily buyers worldwide include casual collectors, corporate archives, business executives, museums and serious collectors. Due to the computer age, almost all stock and bonds are issued electronically, which means fewer paper certificates are being issued. As a result, demand for quality paper certificates is increasing while supply is decreasing.

Stock certificates are collected and given as gifts because of their historical significance, beauty and artwork, autographs, notoriety, as well as many other factors. The supply of new certificates reaching the collector market has been substantially reduced due to changes in state laws and stock exchanges rules. Many companies are no longer required to issue physical stock and bond certificates, a process called “dematerialization.”

Overall, Scripophily is a unique and fascinating hobby that appeals to a wide range of people. Whether you are a collector, investor, or history buff, there is something to be gained from studying these old certificates.

Our company has been featured on CNBC, USA Today, Associated Press, Reuters, Nightline, Today Show, Baltimore Sun, and Washington Post and in many other media publications. Scripophily.com has items on display in museums around the world.

Scripophily.com /Old Company Research Service, founding member of the Old Stock Exchange, is the successor company to all material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, R.M. Smythe Stock Research Service, and the Herzog & Co., Inc. obsolete research services. These services have been performed continuously for over 143 years since 1880. We are the leading provider of authentic stock certificates, autographs, and old company stock research services.

Scripophily.com and Old Company Research Services was founded by Bob Kerstein (Bob.com). Bob is a retired CPA and CGMA, and has more than 46 years of senior management experience in the Cellular, Cable TV, Satellite, Internet, Professional Sports and Entertainment Industries. Bob is also the President of the Professional Scripophily Traders Association (PSTA) and a board member of the International Bond and Share Society.

