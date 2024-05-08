The Packaging Design Industry's Best and Brightest Shine At 2024 Dieline Awards
Now in its 15th year, Dieline Awards, one of the world's largest global packaging design competitions, announced its 2024 winners at Luxe Pack NYC.
The winners of Dieline Awards represent the best in consumer packaging, showing us where we're heading as an industry.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Dieline announced its 2024 Dieline Awards winners, presenting trophies to 137 recipients across 41 categories and 13 overall top winners. The awards were presented onstage at Luxe Pack New York.
Dieline Awards, now in its 15th year, remains one of the world's largest global packaging design competitions. Sponsored by Designalytics and presented by Luxe Pack, Dieline Awards 2024 recognizes the best and brightest designers and agencies creating product packaging worldwide, raising awareness of the enormous value of brand packaging design.
This year, Dieline received over 1,400 entries, with winners from 27 countries. Taken together, the prize-winning recipients offer a snapshot of where the packaging industry is heading, not only with bold and innovative designs but with many brands committing to plastic-free materials. Here, you'll find some of the best design agencies, studios, in-house teams, and independent designers in the game today.
The awards' jury chairs featured a who's who from the world of design—luminaries like Brian Collins of New York and San Francisco-based COLLINS, Coca-Cola vice president of global design Rapha Abrea, Utendahl Creative founder Madison Utendahl, Interact Brands creative director and partner Fred Hart, and A Plastic Planet and PlasticFree co-founder Sian Sutherland.
All entries for the awards were judged by a panel of jurors who are experts in their given field. Additionally, awards were evaluated across five categories—creativity, marketability, innovation, execution, and on-pack branding, with every entry going through two rounds of rigorous critique and appraisal.
This year's Best of Show winner went to UK agency Lyon & Lyon for the refillable haircare brand Sitch. With a tessellated system and one flat side to rest against the shower wall, the upstart brand has a minimal, almost naked style reminiscent of ceramic materials that looks great in a bathroom or salon and speaks to the purity of Sitch's formulations.
Given alongside the non-profit advocacy group A Plastic Planet, this year's Plastic-Free Innovation of the Year went to Shellworks for their mini bottles made from Vivomer, a vegan and compostable mono-material consisting of microorganisms found in soil and marine environments that's home compostable and will fully disintegrate within 52 weeks. Considering the general unrecyclable nature of travel and sample-size bottles, it's a massive leap for the packaging industry.
Meanwhile, Editor's Choice, an award hand-picked by Dieline's editorial staff, went to the Montreal and Los Angeles-based studio Wedge for Omy Laboratories, a personalized refillable skincare system. Wedge also captured the highly coveted Dieline Studio of the Year, which was awarded to the agency with the most wins in the competition, as they claimed nine awards in total. The 2024 Rebrand of the Year went to Italian branding agency Marimo for its work on the classic chocolate-covered biscuit brand TOGO and its modernized new look.
The Designalytics Effectiveness Award was created to help elevate the role of package design by spotlighting the immense financial impact that it can have on consumer brands. Winner selection was entirely data-driven, based on sales performance in the marketplace, as well as rigorous quantitative consumer testing. This year's winning redesign went to CBA USA for their work on the CVS Beauty brand—the first private-label winner in the award's five-year history—as sales increased by 20% compared to the same period from the year before.
Finally, Dieline's Design For Good prize, awarded to the agency or designer that creates work dedicated to vital humanitarian causes or social justice issues, went to STCKMN for "The Only Drop," a super limited whisky for the Scottish Malt Whisky Society that helps raise money for The Youth Action Fund, an organization that assists young folks in Scotland by giving them the vocational skills and confidence to transform their lives.
"Every year, the winners of Dieline Awards represent the best in consumer packaging, showing us where we're at and where we're heading as an industry," said Andrew Gibbs, Dieline Founder and CEO. "With more sustainable and plastic-free winners than ever before, the future of our industry is not only about designing effective packaging for tomorrow's consumer but also about how that packaging can make a better planet and make a difference in those consumers' lives. As Dieline has transitioned to a subscriber model and introduced our new packaging directory, we hope to remain a vital asset to designers everywhere. Not only have we developed a centralized hub to connect with industry leaders and fellow designers, but we have a rich catalog of content from which to draw inspiration."
About Dieline
Established in 2007, Dieline has become the leading media brand focused on consumer packaging design and branding. Dieline is committed to supporting the advancement of the package design industry in all its forms.
Dieline began as a platform for the industry to share design innovation and creativity through original editorial content and reader-submitted projects. The platform then grew to include Dieline Awards, a global package design competition in its 15th year, and Dieline Conference, an annual package design event.
Dieline is the world's most visited packaging design website, evolving into a bespoke creative platform for package designers, brand designers, consumer brands, agencies, suppliers, sustainability experts, students, and packaging manufacturers. Dieline's core focus is to connect a global community of packaging designers and to advocate the packaging industry toward more sustainable and plastic-free solutions through creativity and innovation.
