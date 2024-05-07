Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,284 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $3.4 Million To Renovate Charleston’s Vossloh Track Building

May 07, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,431,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) for Advantage Valley. The funding will be used to renovate the former Vossloh Track Building in Charleston, which will support job creation and private investment by attracting new businesses to the region.

“The Economic Development Administration continues to be a strong partner for bolstering West Virginia’s economy and this announcement is proof of that,” said Senator Manchin. “Renovating the former Vossloh Track Building will create good-paying jobs and spur economic opportunity throughout the entire Metro Valley. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project, and I will continue advocating for resources that support economic growth and resiliency across the Mountain State.”

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $3.4 Million To Renovate Charleston’s Vossloh Track Building

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more