Manchin Announces $3.4 Million To Renovate Charleston’s Vossloh Track Building

May 07, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,431,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) for Advantage Valley. The funding will be used to renovate the former Vossloh Track Building in Charleston, which will support job creation and private investment by attracting new businesses to the region.

“The Economic Development Administration continues to be a strong partner for bolstering West Virginia’s economy and this announcement is proof of that,” said Senator Manchin. “Renovating the former Vossloh Track Building will create good-paying jobs and spur economic opportunity throughout the entire Metro Valley. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this project, and I will continue advocating for resources that support economic growth and resiliency across the Mountain State.”