Employment, wages on the rise in Idaho

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on the news from the Idaho Department of Labor that average hourly wages jumped a whopping 8.3% from 2022 to 2023. Labor’s announcement also noted the median wage, representing the midpoint between lowest and highest earners, also increased 10.4% in the same time period, and the number of people working continues to increase.

“Other states’ economies are lagging while Idaho’s job market and economy keeps surging ahead. Why? Because employers and businesses see what Idaho has to offer – lower taxes, fewer regulations, an enthusiastic workforce, and a high quality of life. In addition, our strategic approach to getting workers trained for in-demand careers through LAUNCH will help keep the momentum going and create even more prosperity for our young Idahoans. What Idaho is doing is working, and we’re just getting started!” Governor Little said.

The news comes on the heels of another recent announcement from Labor: Idaho led the nation in year-over-year nonfarm job growth for the month of March and the state’s labor force continues to grow.

Idaho also came in second place for best economic outlook and best economic performance, rivaling states like Utah and Florida, in the latest Rich States, Poor States rankings.