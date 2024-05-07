Honoring Lives of NYS Police Officers Sacrificed in Service

Ground Zero-Related Illness Deaths

The names of officers who died from Ground Zero-related illnesses were first added to the Memorial in 2008. With the addition of 64 names this year, those deaths now total 444.

New York State Police

Investigator Anthony B. Ashe (November 4, 2020)

Trooper Robert M. Burney (December 9, 2023)

Deputy Superintendent William J. DeBlock (October 20, 2020)

Captain Christopher J. Garrow (June 12, 2023)

Senior Investigator Nicholas A. Georgeadis (April 28, 2023)

Investigator Patrick J. Hogan (April 13, 2023)

Trooper Edward T. Kiluk (April 4, 2021)

Trooper Lawrence W. Lakeman (August 7, 2007)

Technical Sergeant Scott C. Norcutt (June 20, 2023)

Technical Sergeant Christopher P. Rock (December 3, 2023)

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department

Police Officer David J. Lee (July 29, 2022)

Police Captain Richard L. Ruiz Sr. (November 18, 2023)

New York City Police Department

Police Officer William Anthony Jr. (March 1, 2021)

Police Officer Michael E. Barnes (June 19, 2021)

Police Officer Mark N. Bressack (September 22, 2022)

Detective Eric Calleja (August 8, 2022)

Police Officer Donald E. Cossean (May 17, 2022)

Lieutenant Timothy E. Coyne (August 12, 2021)

Police Officer Stephen A. Darby (December 15, 2022)

Detective Francisco F. DeCastro Jr. (January 24, 2022)

Detective Angel F. Esquerete (August 2, 2022)

Detective George A. Flores (August 28, 2022)

Lieutenant Anthony J. Garvey (May 20, 2022)

Police Officer Francis A. Gaynor (January 18, 2023)

Sergeant James A. Geraghty (March 2, 2021)

Lieutenant Maureen Gill-Donohue (December 7, 2022)

Lieutenant Ivan Gonzalez (May 17, 2022)

Deputy Chief Thomas J. Graham (June 7, 2022)

Detective Ronald E. Higgins (June 11, 2022)

Detective Nicholas M. Holovinsky (July 26, 2022)

Detective William J. Keating (June 8, 2022)

Detective Thomas M. Lilly (September 26, 2022)

Sergeant James A. Mastricovo (July 28, 2022)

Lieutenant John F. McArdle (February. 22, 2023)

Detective James S. McCormick (December 24, 2022)

Police Officer Robert J. Mouradian (August 18, 2020)

Detective Alberto Nieves (August 9, 2019)

Detective Maureen M. O’Flaherty (November 28, 2019)

Police Officer Martin M. Podolski (March 9, 2022)

Lieutenant Michael G. Prettitore (January 31, 2023)

Police Officer Andrew L. Quinlan (April 6, 2020)

Detective Marcos Quinones (February 7, 2021)

Detective Frank D. Randall Jr. (January 28, 2022)

Sergeant Thomas F. Roche (May 29, 2022)

Detective John C. Ryan (May 19, 2017)

Captain Janelle Sanders (September 11, 2022)

Police Officer Jordan Silver (December 9, 2022)

Lieutenant Zachary A. Slavin (June 14, 2022)

Detective Harry Stafilias (April 1, 2023)

Detective Victor Vargas (August 23, 2022)

Detective John J. Walker III (May 8, 2022)

Assistant Chief James L. Ward (October 10, 2021)

Nassau County Police Department

Detective Erick W. Contreras (January 15, 2021)

Detective Michael J. Kearns (June 8, 2014)

Suffolk County Police Department

Chief of Patrol Thomas P. Compitello (December 16, 2022)

Police Officer Robert J. Kirwan (September 9, 2023)

Fire Department of the City of New York

Fire Marshal Michael J. Federowski (November 8, 2021)

Supervising Fire Marshal Emil K. Harnischfeger (May 6, 2013)

Fire Marshal Robert J. Kelly (December 20, 2020)

Supervising Fire Marshal John J. McCauley (May 28, 2022)

Fire Marshal Gregorio Morales (July 30, 2016)

Fire Marshal Steven C. Mosiello (July 15, 2011)

Fire Marshal Karl J. Sederholt (May 22, 2023)

Fire Marshal William Wilson Jr. (July 15, 2006)

The state Division of Criminal Justice Services coordinates the ceremony and the work of the Police Officers Memorial Advisory Committee. The state Office of General Services maintains the memorial and its commissioner also serves on the Committee.