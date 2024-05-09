Server General Inc. Introduces Transfer General™ - A Secure Data Migration and Archival Solution For Google Cloud
Transfer General Meets Google Cloud Ready - Regulated and Sovereignty Solutions Initiative Requirements. Server General Collaborates With Equinix To Accelerate Secure Data Migration Between Cloud PlatformsBALDWIN, NY, US, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today's reality demands seamless migration of substantial data volumes across cloud platforms. Ensuring data security and confidentiality during such transitions, particularly for organizations dealing with highly sensitive data, is paramount. Addressing this need, Server General, a prominent data security provider, proudly introduces Transfer General™, a robust solution tailored for data owners who require encryption to be maintained at all times even during cloud migrations.
“We encrypt data, entrust the encryption key to data owners, and facilitate encrypted data migration between cloud platforms at speeds reaching up to 100GBps,” said Raj Sharma, CEO of Server General. “Our inclusion in the Google Cloud Ready - Regulated & Sovereignty Solutions Initiative affirms our unwavering commitment to data security and compliance.”
“The Google Cloud Ready - Regulated & Sovereignty Solutions Initiative recognizes partner solutions that have met a core set of requirements to work seamlessly in assured workloads environments and regions with digital sovereignty demands,” said Vikram Garlapati, Head of Cloud Partner Engineering at Google Cloud. “With Server General’s Transfer General solution, customers can confidently approach data encryption with tools that have met compliance standards via a rigorous validation process.”
Transfer General leverages high-speed infrastructure to expedite data migration across diverse cloud platforms. In an era where data security is critical, Transfer General's unique approach involves encrypting data at rest, before it leaves the source, providing an additional layer of protection before it enters the Layer 2/3 provider's network. This approach sets Transfer General apart from other service providers, potentially mitigating insider threats and ensuring robust data security.
Transfer General is readily accessible through the Google Cloud Marketplace, while our data center customers can download a 30-day evaluation copy from our website.
Transfer General offers two deployment options: a versatile virtual appliance or a managed service. Key highlights of the solution include:
• Data Encryption: Transfer General initiates data encryption at rest, before it leaves the source, ensuring the security of sensitive data during migration and archival processes.
• Data Encryption Key Control: Data owners maintain exclusive control over their encryption keys, preserving data sovereignty.
• High-Speed Data Transfer: Leveraging a dedicated and private connection for Equinix’s global digital infrastructure, Transfer General achieves remarkable data transfer speeds of up to 100GBps.
• Google Ready: Transfer General is the first solution that holds the distinction of being a Google Cloud Ready - Regulated & Sovereignty Solution.
Discover the Server General solutions on the Google Compute Engine Marketplace.
About Server General
Server General Inc. provides cutting-edge data migration, archival, and distribution solutions tailored for data owners entrusted with highly sensitive data. Our solutions and services capitalize on the benefits of Google Cloud storage, streamlining complex technicalities. Server General empowers customers to safeguard their data and seamlessly comply with regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. Headquartered in the New York region, Server General is an independent, self-funded company, serving customers across the USA, Europe, and Japan. For more details, visit us at www.servergeneral.com.
