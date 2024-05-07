Introducing the Fenix PD25R: Every Day Carry Flashlight with New Color Option
Everyday Carry with Enhanced PerformanceLITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenix Lighting, the leading provider of premium lighting solutions, is proud to announce the release of the Fenix PD25R rechargeable EDC flashlight, now available in a stylish new color. Made to conveniently carry every day, the Fenix PD25R is available in black and the new Sierra Green!
With a maximum output of 800 lumens and a beam distance of 820 feet, the PD25R provides powerful illumination for any situation. It comes equipped with an included 16340 rechargeable Li-ion battery, ensuring long-lasting performance. Alternatively, it can be powered by one CR123A lithium battery for added convenience.
Featuring a two-position body clip, the PD25R can be securely attached to a pocket or a pack for everyday carry. Its IP68 rating makes it dust and waterproof, providing reliable performance in all environments.
The PD25R offers six lighting modes, including five brightness levels and strobe, controlled by a tail switch for on/off and a mode-selecting side switch for easy operation. Additionally, the PD25R includes a boot-up battery level indicator to alert the status of the battery.
Compact, versatile, and stylish, the Fenix PD25R rechargeable flashlight is the perfect EDC companion for on-the-job tasks and outdoor adventures.
Key Features:
Max 800 lumen output from one included 16340 rechargeable li-ion battery or one CR123A lithium battery
Six lighting modes including five brightness levels and strobe
Boot-up battery level indicator
Tail switch activation with a mode-selecting side switch
Limited Lifetime Guarantee from Fenix Lighting USA
The Fenix PD25R with new Sierra Green color is now available on Fenix Lighting's official website or through authorized retailers.
About Fenix Lighting:
Fenix Lighting is the official distributor of Fenix products in the United States, dedicated to providing customers with top-quality lighting solutions for any situation. Our top-rated LED flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights give customers a wide range of lighting devices to choose from for any situation. With a commitment to innovation, performance, and reliability, Fenix Lighting continues to set the standard for excellence.
Dianne Goodwin
Fenix Lighting
+1 720-772-8297
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Fenix PD25R Rechargeable Flashlight - Max 800 lumens in an EDC Size