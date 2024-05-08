A Multi-Tasking Powder-to-Foam Cleanser to Wash Away Sweat and Sunscreen This Summer
By Kind’s powder-to-foam formula is travel-friendly and the perfect complement to active summer plans,BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embracing summer’s glow just got easier with By Kind’s latest skincare innovation: Pore Perfect Powder Facial Cleanser and Mask. The ultimate ally for summer skincare, this powerhouse skincare product combines the skin barrier-friendly benefits of hyaluronic acid, azelaic acid, and zinc PCA with the pore-cleansing effects of rice powder, kaolin clay and papaya enzymes.
By Kind’s powder-to-foam formula is the perfect complement to active summer plans. Whether heading to Portofino or a pickleball court, this TSA-accepted, travel-friendly cleanser is a game-changer for anyone seeking a lightweight yet effective solution for their summer skincare routine. Its unique blend of ingredients gently exfoliates and deeply cleanses the skin of sweat and sunscreen, while simultaneously hydrating and revitalizing. Its powder formula also lets users customize the amount to work as a daily facial cleanser or a weekly detox mask.
"We’re thrilled to introduce our Pore Perfect Powder Facial Cleanser and Mask, a skincare superhero perfect for the summer season," said Sarah Tan, co-founder at By Kind. "Its powder-to-foam formula activates with water, creating a luxurious, creamy lather that leaves the skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. We formulated it to be effective for acne-prone and closed comedone-prone skin, yet gentle enough for all skins to use."
By Kind’s commitment to clean beauty is evident in the formulation of this product, which is free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. Suitable for all skin types, the product has been dermatologically tested and clinically proven to be safe for sensitive skin.
Find your summer skincare bestie with By Kind’s Pore Perfect Powder Facial Cleanser and Mask and unlock a radiant complexion that’s ready to take on the summer sun.
About By Kind
Founded by BIPOC female entrepreneurs, Sarah Tan and Ying Laohachewin, By Kind combines the power of science-backed ingredients with Asian skincare innovations to create transformative skincare products that are effective for sensitive, acne-prone, and closed comedone-prone skin.
By Kind is cruelty-free and meticulously formulates its products using only the highest quality ingredients, free from parabens, sulphates, silicones, fragrances and endocrine-disrupters. Each product is third-party dermatologist tested to ensure they are suitable for sensitive skin.
Our mission is to inspire confidence in individuals of all ages and backgrounds. With our commitment to the principles of kind beauty such as acceptance and inclusivity, By Kind is more than just a skincare brand; it advocates for self-love and empowerment.
