Unit 1 Retreat Held

A unit wide retreat was held in Unit 1 on April 11 and April 12, 2024. The retreat was held in the Devils Lake area each day, beginning in the morning at the Ramsey County Courthouse and ending in the afternoon at White Horse Hill National Game Preserve near Fort Totten. Staff from across the unit was invited to attend one day or the other with over 90% of staff able to attend. Each day began with an activity designed to help people get to know each other, followed by a discussion led by LeeAnn Barnhardt on effective communication based on personality types. After lunch, everyone proceeded to White Horse Hill where Heather Traynor and Harmony Bercier presented information about the importance of and the history of ICWA as well as a discussion and video relating to Indian Boarding Schools. Staff were given time to explore the trails and/or spend time visiting and relaxing at the end of each day. A workgroup from across the unit worked together to plan and organize these days and are grateful for the positive feedback received from those attending.

LeeAnn Barnhardt leads a session effective communication.