Ballast Books Director of Author Services Lauren Green is set to release her debut title and memoir

Green’s memoir arrives as a reminder that Mental Health Awareness doesn’t end in May

This story is mine and my family’s and everyone’s. It’s yours too.” — Lauren Green

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballast Books is excited to announce one of its newest titles, authored by the company’s very own director of author services, Lauren Green. Having had many pieces published in various prestigious literary magazines, Green is a sought-after editor who has worked with dozens of authors to bring their works to life. Now, Green is gearing up for her own debut release, “Bell Jar Butterfly.”

An honest and empathetic memoir, Green’s “Bell Jar Butterfly” is a reminder to readers everywhere that mental illness not only impacts the individual but also their loving family members. In its pages, Green bravely shares her family’s intimate experience with mental health challenges, capturing the perspectives of older sibling, younger sibling, mother, and father, so that any reader can find value in the narrative. With insights on how to foster a strong marriage, maintain faith in God, and leverage effective coping skills when constantly facing a mental health crisis, “Bell Jar Butterfly'' highlights the immense compassion and love needed for a family to successfully navigate the turbulent waters of ongoing mental illness.

Over the past decade, Green has devoted her time, talent, and other resources to organizations like the National Alliance of Mental Illness and CHADS Coalition to advocate for breaking down the stigma around mental illness. The community has appreciated her unique perspective as the sibling of someone living with mental illness, especially since most resources are targeted toward individuals with mental health challenges or their parents. This, in part, helped inspire Green to write “Bell Jar Butterfly”; it is another step forward in her pursuit to help those whose lives are touched by mental illness in one way or another.

As Green eloquently shares in her author’s note: “This story is mine and my family’s and everyone’s. It’s yours too. Whether you’re dealing with mental illness yourself, living with someone who has mental illness, or simply interested in the subject, I hope you get everything you need out of our story. And remember: whatever you’re going through, you’re not alone.”

The beautiful storytelling of “Bell Jar Butterfly” can only be expected by someone of Green’s pedigree. President and publisher of Ballast Books, Andy Symonds, said that Green “has made countless Ballast and Blue Balloon titles better. It’s only fitting that her debut work as an author is so well done. As every author who Lauren has guided knows, she’s a master book doctor. With ‘Bell Jar Butterfly,’ she’s now harnessed that knowledge and skill for her own work, and we’re thrilled to be publishing it.”

Ballast Books, operating as Green’s publisher, has poised “Bell Jar Butterfly” for a late June release to extend the conversation around mental health awareness past the month of May. This don’t-miss title for anyone who lives with or loves someone with mental illness can be found on BallastBooks.com and everywhere books are sold. Potential authors interested in working with Green after reading her work should send inquiries to Ballast Books, a top hybrid publisher with in-house editing and marketing support that can help anyone with an idea become a published author.