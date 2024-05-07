Northern Virginia Food Rescue Achieves Major Milestone in Food Rescue and Redistribution
Saving Food and Nourishing Communities: A Local Nonprofit's Record Rescue Effort Transforms Potential Waste into Community Wealth
We encourage everyone to join us in this cause by downloading our app to become a Food Rescue Hero, volunteering at our warehouse, or visiting our website to learn more about our efforts.”MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 2, 2024, Northern Virginia Food Rescue (NOVA-FR) successfully redirected nearly $500,000 worth of food from the landfill to the community of Prince William County. This landmark achievement underlines NOVA-FR's commitment to combating food insecurity and environmental waste through innovation and community collaboration.
— Dr. Megan Franco
In a significant operation on May 2, NOVA-FR mobilized its network of volunteers, known as Food Rescue Heroes, and leveraged its mobile app to rescue and distribute 27,540 pounds of food within 48 hours. The food —100,000 frozen breakfast sandwiches— were designated for the landfill but instead fed and supported food security in Prince William County.
"We cannot do this without the support of our community." said Dr. Megan Franco, Executive Director at NOVA-FR. "We encourage everyone to join us in this cause by downloading our app to become a Food Rescue Hero, volunteering at our warehouse, or visiting our website to learn more about our efforts.
In 2023 alone, NOVA-FR rescued 1.8 million pounds of food. This contributes to a cumulative total of over 10 million pounds of rescued food, nearly 9 million meals distributed, and the prevention of over 40 million pounds of CO2 emissions since the organization's inception. These efforts not only address the critical issue of food waste but significantly impact environmental health and local food security.
Northern Virginia Food Rescue (NOVA-FR) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to reducing food insecurity and environmental impact through innovative food rescue operations. Utilizing a blend of technology, community engagement, and strategic partnerships, NOVA-FR ensures that surplus food nourishes people, not landfills.
For further information or to get involved with Northern Virginia Food Rescue, please visit https://nova-fr.org or download the Northern Virginia Food Rescue app.
