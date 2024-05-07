Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,566 in the last 365 days.

Northern Virginia Food Rescue Achieves Major Milestone in Food Rescue and Redistribution

Northern Virginia FoodRescue saves 100000 breakfast sandwhiches

Northern Virginia FoodRescue saves 100000 breakfast sandwhiches

Saving Food and Nourishing Communities: A Local Nonprofit's Record Rescue Effort Transforms Potential Waste into Community Wealth

We encourage everyone to join us in this cause by downloading our app to become a Food Rescue Hero, volunteering at our warehouse, or visiting our website to learn more about our efforts.”
— Dr. Megan Franco
MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 2, 2024, Northern Virginia Food Rescue (NOVA-FR) successfully redirected nearly $500,000 worth of food from the landfill to the community of Prince William County. This landmark achievement underlines NOVA-FR's commitment to combating food insecurity and environmental waste through innovation and community collaboration.

In a significant operation on May 2, NOVA-FR mobilized its network of volunteers, known as Food Rescue Heroes, and leveraged its mobile app to rescue and distribute 27,540 pounds of food within 48 hours. The food —100,000 frozen breakfast sandwiches— were designated for the landfill but instead fed and supported food security in Prince William County.

"We cannot do this without the support of our community." said Dr. Megan Franco, Executive Director at NOVA-FR. "We encourage everyone to join us in this cause by downloading our app to become a Food Rescue Hero, volunteering at our warehouse, or visiting our website to learn more about our efforts.

In 2023 alone, NOVA-FR rescued 1.8 million pounds of food. This contributes to a cumulative total of over 10 million pounds of rescued food, nearly 9 million meals distributed, and the prevention of over 40 million pounds of CO2 emissions since the organization's inception. These efforts not only address the critical issue of food waste but significantly impact environmental health and local food security.

[ABOUT NORTHERN VIRGINIA FOOD RESCUE]

Northern Virginia Food Rescue (NOVA-FR) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to reducing food insecurity and environmental impact through innovative food rescue operations. Utilizing a blend of technology, community engagement, and strategic partnerships, NOVA-FR ensures that surplus food nourishes people, not landfills.

[CONTACT INFORMATION]

For further information or to get involved with Northern Virginia Food Rescue, please visit https://nova-fr.org or download the Northern Virginia Food Rescue app.

Megan Franco
Northern Virginia Food Resuce
+1 703-822-5205
email us here

You just read:

Northern Virginia Food Rescue Achieves Major Milestone in Food Rescue and Redistribution

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more