Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,776 in the last 365 days.

CDT’s Kristin Woelfel Submits Written Testimony to Pennsylvania Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

On May 1, CDT submitted written testimony to the Pennsylvania Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights on the intersection of civil rights and AI in education. Our testimony provides a summary of CDT’s legal analysis of student civil rights laws as applied to the disproportionate impacts of AI-powered educational technologies on protected classes of students, along with a copy of the full legal research report and slide deck with visual depictions of CDT’s polling data. Specifically, our testimony: 

  • Lays out key legal authorities for civil rights enforcement in schools;
  • Lists key discrimination principles under which claims for algorithmic discrimination in schools might arise;
  • Describes specific types of AI-powered education technologies that are known or likely to have a discriminatory impact on protected classes; and
  • Briefly summarizes CDT’s recommendations to local education leaders to address potential AI-driven inequities in school.

Read the full testimony here.

You just read:

CDT’s Kristin Woelfel Submits Written Testimony to Pennsylvania Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more