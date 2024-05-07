CDT’s Kristin Woelfel Submits Written Testimony to Pennsylvania Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

On May 1, CDT submitted written testimony to the Pennsylvania Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights on the intersection of civil rights and AI in education. Our testimony provides a summary of CDT’s legal analysis of student civil rights laws as applied to the disproportionate impacts of AI-powered educational technologies on protected classes of students, along with a copy of the full legal research report and slide deck with visual depictions of CDT’s polling data. Specifically, our testimony:

Lays out key legal authorities for civil rights enforcement in schools;

Lists key discrimination principles under which claims for algorithmic discrimination in schools might arise;

Describes specific types of AI-powered education technologies that are known or likely to have a discriminatory impact on protected classes; and

Briefly summarizes CDT’s recommendations to local education leaders to address potential AI-driven inequities in school.

Read the full testimony here.