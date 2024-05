Orders of adoption have been issued by the Supreme Court in the following matters:

20230388 - N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. R. 63 regarding an emergency bail and plea procedure adopted effective August 1, 2024; 20200093 – N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. O. 26 repealed effective immediately; 20200326 - N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. O. 33 repealed effective immediately; and 20130015 - Order on Mediation Fee Waivers or Fee Reductions amendments adopted effective June 1, 2024.

The notices are posted to the Supreme Court’s public portal. This notice is provided under N.D.R.Proc.R. § 7.