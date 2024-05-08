Unlocking Futures: A Bold New Pledge for Universal Education by 2030

Doha by UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi (left) and EAA Foundation CEO Fahad Al Sulaiti (right), at the signing of the partnership agreement aimed at drastically reducing the number of children out of school in conflict-affected regions

Education Above All and UNHCR Join Forces to Tackle Education Crisis, Aiming for Universal School Access by 2030

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the ongoing global conflicts, millions of displaced children cannot go to school. To address this urgent issue, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation have announced a new five-year partnership aimed at drastically reducing the number of children out of school in conflict-affected regions, including refugees, internally displaced persons, and children from host communities.

The initiative builds on EAA Foundation's 12-year track record of successful collaboration with UNHCR, together enrolling over 1.6 million children in educational programs across 14 countries. The new partnership agreement, signed in Doha by UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi and EAA Foundation CEO Fahad Al Sulaiti, is a commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4: inclusive and equitable quality education for all by 2030.

"Over seven million refugee children are currently out of school and at risk of falling behind," stated Grandi. "This partnership is vital for ensuring that all affected children can assert their right to education and have opportunities for a brighter future."

Fahad Al Sulaiti added, "Our collaboration highlights the power of joint efforts. Education transcends boundaries—it unlocks potential and fosters futures. We are dedicated to creating a world where educational equality and opportunity are available to all, transforming communities globally."

The collaboration between EAA and UNHCR has not only increased enrollment rates but also spurred significant enhancements through policy adjustments and community development projects. These include building new schools and classrooms, generating employment opportunities, conducting teacher training, and providing essential support to families and children through financial aid and material resources.

This partnership also focuses on global advocacy to underscore the critical importance of education for refugees and promote the recognition of their academic qualifications.

Looking forward, EAA Foundation and UNHCR are set on expanding their impact, concentrating on educational system improvements, policy enhancements, advocacy, and ongoing support for validating refugee education credentials.