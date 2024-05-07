House of Europe: grants up to €10,000 for civil society to conduct local events in Ukraine

The EU-funded House of Europe project offers grants up to €10,000 to civil society organisations in Ukraine to conduct local events.

The call is open for civil organisations that work with culture or education, advocate for decentralisation and strive to develop culture beyond Kyiv and Lviv, and have a trusted team that can easily organise a large-scale event.

The financial support can be provided for organising a long-awaited local event – be it a festival, urban workshop, media forum, book fair, young photography exhibition, etc.

The grant will cover essential expenditures: lecturers’ and artists’ fees, rent of space and equipment, promotion, staff, and travel costs.

The deadline for applications is 27 May.

