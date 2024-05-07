SocialEyes Communications Inc. Announces U.S. Expansion with New Offices in Miami and Los Angeles

SocialEyes Communications Logo

Expanding Horizons: Toronto-Based Digital Marketing Leader Sets Foot in Key U.S. Cities

UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SocialEyes Communications, a prominent digital marketing agency headquartered in Toronto, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the United States with the opening of new offices in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the agency's growth and its ongoing commitment to serving a burgeoning client base across North America.

Since its inception in 2015, SocialEyes Communications has dedicated itself to delivering cutting-edge digital marketing solutions. Over the past two years, the company has focused on expanding its reach within the U.S., successfully securing clients in nine states. The establishment of the Miami and Los Angeles offices is a natural progression in its expansion efforts and underscores the agency's commitment to being closer to its clients and tapping into diverse markets within the U.S.

Marly Broudie, CEO of SocialEyes Communications, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion: "Launching our offices in Miami and Los Angeles is not just an expansion; it's a significant leap towards realizing our vision of broader geographical serviceability and enhanced client engagement. This is a monumental milestone for us, reflecting our robust growth and the trust our clients place in us. We are excited to bring our expertise to new markets and continue building on the success we have achieved so far."

The new offices will be supported by a dynamic team of 16 full-time members who are experts in various facets of digital marketing. This expansion is anticipated to not only enrich the service offerings but also to foster new collaborations and innovations within the digital marketing landscape.

SocialEyes Communications invites all current and prospective clients to explore the opportunities this expansion can offer. With a dedicated team, strategic new locations, and a commitment to delivering exceptional digital marketing services, SocialEyes Communications is poised to set new benchmarks in the industry.

About SocialEyes Communications

Founded in 2015 in Toronto, SocialEyes Communications is a leading digital marketing agency known for its innovative and results-driven digital marketing solutions. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a dynamic team of professionals, SocialEyes continues to be a preferred partner for businesses looking to enhance their digital presence.