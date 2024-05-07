Only Hispanic Owned Radio Station in Nevada Wins Prestigious SBA’s Microenterprise Small Business of the Year Award

Fiesta 98.1 shares how entrepreneurship programs like NV Grow helped them rise to success and motivates others to receive assistance

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiesta 98.1 FM, the only Hispanic owned radio station in Nevada, has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to the local community by winning the prestigious SBA’s Microenterprise Small Business of the Year Award. The award, presented by the U.S. Small Business Administration, celebrates the success and impact of small businesses in the state of Nevada.

When Rafael & Rogelio quit their jobs to start a radio station during the pandemic, they knew they were going to need help from the community. Fast forward to a few years later and they are winning one of the most prestigious awards in the state, not only showing that you can break barriers by focusing solely on the local community, but that there are organizations like NV Grow that can get you there faster.

“This SBA award symbolizes so much more than a business achievement. It's a testament to staying true to our roots, to the power of community support, and to the belief that together, we can overcome any challenge and still find ways to enjoy putting smiles on faces. It belongs to every listener who tuned in, every partner who believed in us, and every family member who stood by us through thick and thin,” says Rafael Cerros Jr, Founding Managing Partner of Fiesta 98.1.

In a state where small businesses fuel economic growth, many small businesses stay stuck due to the lack of awareness of the many resources there are for local businesses. NV Grow, an initiative that provides paid-for services to Nevadan businesses to help them grow, has provided Fiesta 98.1 with services that have helped them skyrocket to where they are now, an opportunity many businesses have in Nevada but do not know about.

“It was an honor for the NV Grow team to nominate Rafael and Rogelio for an SBA Award. Their dedication to the listeners of Fiesta 98.1 is truly inspiring. They absolutely deserved this recognition! Our counselors and subject matter experts are proud to support such upbeat and community-minded individuals. We wish Fiesta 98.1 continued success," says Eric Garner, Director of Small Business & Entrepreneurship Development and the NV Grow program at CSN.

Small businesses across Nevada are encouraged to explore the opportunities for growth and support available through NV Grow. Visit NVGrow.com to learn more.