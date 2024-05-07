A sustainable development of a culture of Integrity: a priority for the Customs of Burkina Faso

At the request of the Customs Department of Burkina Faso, the WCO Anti-Corruption and Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) Programme organized a series of workshop sessions throughout March 2024 on the sustainable development of a culture of Integrity.

The workshop brought together more than 20 customs officials and was led by experts from the WCO A-CIP Programme and the WCO Regional Office for Capacity Building (ROCB) for West and Central Africa (WCA). This technical assistance and capacity-building activity enabled all participants to acquire the tools and best practices needed to embed organizational change over time in Burkina Faso Customs. The workshop also established linkages with the reform and modernization initiatives of the administration, as outlined in their 2020 reorganization plan.

With the support of the Burkina Faso Customs internal A-CIP Committee, WCO A-CIP experts set out to help the participating managers consolidate their individual and collective commitment to integrity. Emphasis was placed on collective action, enhanced dialogue with internal and external stakeholders, and the rigorous use of data based on the results of the 2020 and 2023 Customs Integrity perception surveys.

Other highlights of the workshop included a presentation of the WCO WCA ROCB Human Resources Strategy and an in-depth discussion on the benefits of developing a gender and diversity approach within Customs administrations in terms of integrity performance.

The WCO A-CIP Programme provides technical assistance and capacity-building support to WCO Member administrations implementing integrity-related initiatives in line with the WCO Revised Arusha Declaration. For more information, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org.