WCO Integrity e-learning course now available on mobile

The widely successful World Customs Organization Integrity Course is now available on mobile phones, offering greater flexibility and accessibility for learners worldwide. This initiative reflects the WCO’s commitment to enhancing the reach and impact of our educational resources. Developed under the Anti-Corruption & Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) Programme for Customs with funding from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad), the course is available in French, English, Spanish, Arabic and Portuguese.

The content of the Integrity Course remains unchanged, providing comprehensive training on integrity principles and practices essential for Customs professionals, with a deep dive into the WCO Revised Arusha Declaration’s key factors. However, with the new mobile compatibility, learners can now conveniently access the course anytime, anywhere, directly from their smartphones.

Individuals who have previously completed the course and obtained certificates will not need to retake it. However, we encourage them to explore the mobile version as a valuable refresher, allowing them to reinforce their understanding and stay updated with the latest best practices.

In addition to the Integrity Course, integrity content has been recently integrated into other courses, such as the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Programme. This expansion underscores the A-CIP Programme’s ongoing efforts to embed integrity principles across all WCO educational offerings, ensuring Customs professionals are equipped with the knowledge and skills to uphold the highest standards of integrity in their work.

The WCO A-CIP Programme provides technical assistance and capacity-building support to WCO Member administrations implementing integrity-related initiatives in line with the WCO Revised Arusha Declaration. For more information, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org.