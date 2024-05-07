Nidra Co-packing Closes on 3.5 Million dollar SBA loan for Plant expansion
Nidra Co-packing Closes on 3.5 Million dollar SBA loan for Plant expansionCHESAPEAKE, VA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nidra Packaging, a leading full-service co-packing and fulfillment company catering to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands, proudly announces the successful closure of a $3.5 million Small Business Administration (SBA) loan. This strategic financial move positions Nidra Packaging for substantial growth and enhanced operational capabilities.
The allocated funds will be utilized to integrate two state-of-the-art 250 CPM fillers, implement a cutting-edge tunnel pasteurizer, establish a dedicated 30bbl brewhouse for tea brewing, install a state-of-the-art RO water system, incorporate a Velcorin doser, and introduce a high-efficiency 90 BPM spirits packaging line. These pivotal upgrades underscore Nidra Packaging's commitment to maintaining industry-leading standards and providing clients with unparalleled co-packing services.
Additionally, Nidra Packaging is set to expand its footprint by acquiring an additional 15,000 square feet of space dedicated to fulfillment services for both new and existing clients. This expansion brings the total plant footprint to an impressive 75,000 square feet, reinforcing Nidra Packaging's dedication to meeting the growing demands of the market.
The company plans to keep its existing four smaller inline fillers operational to continue serving its valued existing clients seamlessly. Anticipating an expedited timeline, Nidra Packaging aims to have the new fillers operational by June 1st, 2024.
CEO Josh Canada expressed enthusiasm about the transformative impact of these upgrades, stating, "The new enhancements to our facility will empower us to increase our daily output by over 8 times, all while maintaining the flexibility to accommodate smaller clients with swift runs on our existing lines. We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering a peace-driven co-packing experience to our valued customers."
Nidra Packaging invites current and prospective clients to explore the enhanced capabilities and expanded services that will result from this strategic investment, further solidifying its position as an industry leader in co-packing and fulfillment solutions.
About Nidra Packaging:
Nidra Packaging is a forward-thinking co-packing and fulfillment company dedicated to serving the diverse needs of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands. Committed to excellence, Nidra Packaging combines innovation, reliability, and flexibility to provide clients with a seamless and tailored packaging experience.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Joshua Canada
CEO
josh@nidrapack.com
7576132737
Joshua Canada
Nidra Packaging
+1 757-613-2737
josh@nidrapack.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram