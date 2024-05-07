ECB appoints Alain Busac as Director General Information Systems

7 May 2024

Alain Busac has over 30 years of managerial experience in information technology

Alain Busac will drive the ECB’s digital transformation and IT modernisation projects

The Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB) has appointed Alain Busac as Director General Information Systems. In his new role, Mr Busac will steer the ECB’s digital transformation, deliver major IT modernisation projects and ensure that the ECB’s stringent cybersecurity protections are maintained. He will take up his new position at the ECB in the coming months.

Mr Busac is currently Director of Information Systems for Financial Markets, Monetary Policy and Payment Infrastructures at the Banque de France. He is responsible for the Directorate’s IT system with a focus on digitalisation and the bank’s innovation initiative. Mr Busac started at the Banque de France as head of the section responsible for innovative business projects in 1991. He subsequently held managerial roles in IT architecture, operations and procurement, and was Chief Technology Officer from 2012 to 2018. Mr Busac holds a master’s degree in statistics and in economics from the Centre d’Études Statistiques and from the Université Louis Pasteur in Strasbourg.

The ECB’s Directorate General Information Systems develops, delivers and supports the information and communication systems of the ECB, the Eurosystem/European System of Central Banks (ESCB) and the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM). It also provides the governance structure for information systems at the ECB, including IT architecture and security policies, and for the common systems and services of the Eurosystem/ESCB/ SSM.

