New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Launch Outpatient Rehab and Detox Programs in Southern California

Laguna Niguel, California – Leading rehab and addiction treatment center New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its outpatient rehab and detox programs in Southern California. These programs have been designed as a valuable and flexible option for individuals seeking addiction treatment or help with behavioral health issues.

Outpatient rehab enables patients struggling with substance or alcohol abuse to receive treatment while remaining at home or in a sober living environment instead of remaining full-time at a facility. New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.’s new outpatient rehab and detox program helps patients to safely withdraw in a medically controlled environment before becoming involved in one of its uniquely curated outpatient programs. These include:

Traditional Outpatient Programs: Typically involve weekly counseling sessions and group therapy opportunities.

Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP): More intensive than traditional outpatient programs, with several hours of therapy per day, multiple times per week.

Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP): Provides daily treatment similar to inpatient care, but clients return home in the evenings.

“For those struggling with substance use disorder in Southern California, New Leaf Detox is the trusted name in the field of outpatient rehabilitation and recovery,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. “We are committed to helping you think beyond your cravings, offering an alternative path towards a healthier, more fulfilling life. Our dedicated and compassionate team is here to assist you on your journey to recovery, making your health and wellbeing our top priority.”

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.’s top outpatient programs in Southern California provide patients with a range of specialist services tailored to each individual’s specific needs. These include Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), holistic therapies like yoga and meditation, family therapy, relapse prevention, and psychiatric services for those with co-occurring mental health disorders.

Ideal for patients for a strong support system at home and with mild to moderate addiction or behavioral health concerns, outpatient treatment programs empower individuals to access long-lasting support networks, maintain their work and family commitments, and for those transitioning from more intensive levels of care, consistency in their treatment journey.

With a specialist team of compassionate addiction experts, modern amenities, including a pool and comfortable meeting spaces, and research-based techniques and self-assessment tools to ensure the best possible patient outcomes, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. has earned an impressive reputation for its comprehensive rehabilitation services.

The team at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is standing by to help prospective patients take the first step today in breaking the cycle of addiction. The treatment center encourages individuals or their loved ones to call or fill in the contact form via its website to hear from an addiction specialist.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation is achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

To learn more about New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. and the launch of its outpatient rehab and detox programs in Southern California, please visit the website at https://nldetox.com/.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

