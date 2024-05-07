Foster Counseling and Therapy Announces Specialized Anxiety and OCD Services in Lake in the Hills

Lake in the Hills, IL – Foster Counseling and Therapy is proud to announce its specialized services for anxiety and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) in the Lake in the Hills community. Recognized for an inclusive and comprehensive approach, the clinic features a team of highly educated and extensively trained specialists in OCD and Anxiety Therapy.

The clinic’s tailored services cater to a broad spectrum of anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), social anxiety, panic disorders, phobias, and OCD. Employing cutting-edge and effective therapeutic methods such as Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), Foster Counseling and Therapy designs personalized treatment plans that are both neurodivergent-affirming and non-pathologizing. This approach respects the individuality of each client, focusing on their strengths and promoting psychological flexibility and resilience.

From expert anxiety and OCD Therapy to support with ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) and grief, Foster Counseling and Therapy has earned an impressive local reputation for equipping clients with the essential tools required to effectively manage triggers and symptoms of mental health disorders, as well as identifying their root causes. Combining a holistic approach with targeted therapy, the leading counseling services Illinois helps clients gain a deeper understanding of their disorder and develop a renewed mindset to build confidence, alleviate negative symptoms, such as thoughts or behaviors, and increase their psychological flexibility.

“Our mission is to empower our clients in a supportive environment that acknowledges their unique experiences without judgment,” stated Katie Higgins, LCPC, founder of Foster Counseling and Therapy. “By continuing to offer these specialized services, we commit to a therapeutic process that is inclusive, validating, and affirming for all, including those who are neurodivergent. Our use of ACT and ERP is tailored to help clients face their fears and make value-driven changes, enhancing their overall quality of life.”

The clinic’s ongoing dedication to these principles, practices and ensures that those in the Lake in the Hills area, and beyond, have access to effective mental health support and tailored Individual Therapy. Services are provided both in-person and online to ensure accessibility and convenience. Community members seeking help are encouraged to contact Foster Counseling and Therapy to discover how these specialized services can significantly improve their mental health and well-being.

About Foster Counseling and Therapy

Foster Counseling and Therapy provides individual counseling services that are trauma-informed and neurodivergent-affirming to adolescents and adults. The clinic offers services in-person in Lake in the Hills and telehealth services throughout the state of Illinois. Some of Foster Counseling and Therapy’s areas of specialty and expertise include anxiety, shame, obsessive-compulsive disorder, intrusive thoughts, and obsessive thinking.

For more information about Foster Counseling and Therapy or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.fostercounseling.org or call 779-800-5024.

