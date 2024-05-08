AdInteractive Media Launches Kickstarter Campaign for the Ultimate While-You-Watch Shopping Experience
Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, AdInteractive Media’s Technology Offers the Ultimate ‘While-You-Watch’ Shopping Experience!VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdInteractive Media Inc. has proudly announced the upcoming launch of an exciting new service that enables people to buy products they see while watching videos. While watching a movie, trailer, TV show, music video or anything pre-recorded on just about any media, users can pause the video or bookmark a scene and click on a product in that scene. This will take them to an online shopping page where that particular product is available for purchase. To bring this remarkable capability to the world, the team at AdInteractive has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter where they are welcoming community support and financial backing.
“AdInteractive Media’s shop-as-you-watch capability is launched to remedy all the missed shopping opportunities video viewers have had.” said the AdInteractive spokesperson, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. “ Activating our technology through our app, on YouTube, in a streaming media player, or even in a movie theatre enables you to pause a video you are watching and shop, or simply bookmark the spot in the video so you can investigate and shop later” he added.
The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:
www.kickstarter.com/projects/aimedia/adinteractive-the-while-you-watch-shopping-experience Avid in-video product shoppers and project backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. The goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of CA$ 20,000 and the Canadian startup is offering highly discounted extended subscriptions of this platform as a reward for the backers financial support. Additional details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page for the project.
About The Company
AdInteractive Media Inc. is an emerging Canadian ad-tech company that creates leading edge technology products aimed at improving the product placement shopping experience for video viewers and for significantly increasing product placement revenue for media companies and product companies. This amazing new digital tool will help people shop for what they like when seeing it on their screen!
