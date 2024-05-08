Missing Persons Awareness Day - Pittsburgh
EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Pittsburgh is issuing a Proclamation for Missing Persons Awareness Day scheduled to take place on June 7th, in honor of the 1962 disappearance of Mary Ann Verdecchia of Bloomfield. Unfortunately, she has never been located. Last year, Chief Therese Rocco, the original detective on Mary Ann’s case, who ultimately became the head of the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit, donated a bench and plaque in Friendship Park in Mary Ann’s memory.
This year Missing Persons Awareness Day efforts are being broadened and will include all known missing persons within the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. Establishing this day will be meaningful to many families who have loved ones missing.
Ruth Brannigan, one of Mary Ann’s childhood friends, and Tracy Pampena, Director of Missing Persons for Pennsylvania Emergency Response Center have been instrumental in working with the City and County to get this day designated for recognizing all missing persons in Mary Ann’s honor.
This year’s event will be in Friendship Park, at the bench that was dedicated to Mary Ann in 2023. Schedule permitting, Mayor Ed Gainey will be attending, and if not, Melvin Hubbard El, Community Advisor to the Mayor will be in attendance.
Activities will be offered such as ID’s and fingerprinting, along with information to provide to Law Enforcement in the event your loved one goes missing. Also in attendance will be the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office with information regarding their Project LifeSaver Program.
Please come out and join us for this much needed event to honor Pittsburgh’s Missing Persons.
Tracy Pampena
