DHEC Recognizes South Carolina’s Nurses During National Nurses Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 6, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – During National Nurses Week, May 6-12, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) applauds the 96,162 licensed nurses across the state, including the hundreds who work at the agency, and encourages residents to do the same.

“Our agency would like to thank all of our state’s nurses, who dedicate so much time and effort into protecting the health and safety of South Carolinians every day,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “While we extend our gratitude to our local nurses during National Nurses Week, it’s important that we also recognize that their work continues far beyond the bounds of this week, and that we in turn continue to extend our gratitude and support to them all year.”

"During this especially momentous year, when DHEC will become the Department of Public Health and the Department of Environmental Services, we honor the past, present and future service of nurses. We thank the thousands of nurses who have served at DHEC since it was founded in 1973, the many who continue to do so today, and look forward to the future as we plan an even greater role for our outstanding nurses at the Department of Public Health starting this July."

DHEC employs 420 nurses. Earlier this year, seven DHEC nurses received the Palmetto Gold Award, the highest honor a South Carolina nurse can earn. Only 100 nurses are selected statewide per year following a nomination process based on excellence in nursing practice and commitment to the nursing profession.

Additional highlights involving DHEC’s dedicated nursing staff over the past year include:

Four DHEC nurses completed the University of South Carolina’s Amy Cockcroft Nursing Leadership Fellowship, which helps prepare nurses and nurse leaders to meet the complex and urgent demands of the current health care environment.

Two of DHEC’s public health nurses were accepted and are enrolled in the 2024 Emerging Leaders NurseTRUST Fellowship. The program establishes a pipeline for developing and sustaining nurse leaders who will be decision-makers at the local, state and national level for issues related to population health and our health care systems.

Nursing staff from DHEC implemented an offsite Preventive Health Clinic at Francis Marion University.

DHEC nurses from the tuberculosis program collaborated with the agency’s community health workers to help patients enroll in prediabetes, diabetes and hypertension management programs, and programs that help with community services focused on social determinants of health, such as financial assistance, food insecurity and enrolling in Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program.

DHEC’s public health nurses work at the agency’s clinics around the state, where they provide a myriad of services, including those for maternal and child health, immunizations, sexually transmitted infections and WIC, among others. Public health nurses at DHEC also help to set strategies and policies for statewide programs and take part in emergency response, disease control and other efforts.

“We honor and appreciate our DHEC public health nurses as they work diligently in our county health departments and within our communities to improve the health and wellness of South Carolinians,” said Kathryn Gramling, DHEC’s Public Health Nursing director.

While all nurses play an important role in the health of South Carolina communities, the nurses within DHEC’s Healthcare Quality (HQ) deputy area play a unique role in health care. Healthcare Quality currently employs 22 nurses and oversees and regulates nursing homes and acute care services like hospitals, ambulatory care facilities and renal dialysis facilities.

Through conducting inspections, surveys and investigations, DHEC’s HQ nurses specialize in making sure health care facilities and service providers are following health and safety standards that protect patients and ensure they receive the best possible care. HQ nurses have the unique understanding of what it means to be a nurse and work closely with other healthcare professionals to ensure that state and federal regulations are enforced in South Carolina facilities.

“National Nurses Week is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the exceptional job DHEC’s nurses do,” said Gwen Thompson, DHEC’s Healthcare Quality director. “The experience and expertise of Healthcare Quality nurses is incredibly valuable in helping healthcare facilities remain in compliance and promote healthy outcomes for South Carolina’s communities.”

Those interested in pursuing a nursing career with DHEC where you can make a real difference and have work life balance are encouraged to look at our available positions and apply.

