“Welcome Home: The Maternity House Experience,” celebrating moms of color, comes to Minneapolis Mother’s Day Weekend
Day-long event, features cooking demos, Ask A Pediatrician, Meet the Doulas, childbirth classes, screenings, Belly Laughs comedy set, with food, music & more!
At at time when Black women are dying at disproportionate rates in the Twin Cities, Irth app is giving families of color the education, support ,and joy they deserve for pregnancy and parenthood.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irth (Birth, without the B for bias), the first of its kind “Yelp-like” app for Black & brown women and birthing people, invites expecting and new parents in the Twin Cities to "Welcome Home: The Maternity House Experience”—a multi-city tour turning amazing homes into vibrant learning experiences. The event marks the launch of Irth's Twin Cities project, funded by Greenlight Fund Twin Cities, to improve Black maternal health in the region.
— Kimberly Seals Allers, founder, Irth
The free event from 11 am to 7pm at the Lion Greene mansion, is sponsored by BlueCrossBlueShield, and features prenatal fitness classes, nutritional cooking demos, mini massages and manicures, Ask A Pediatrician, Meet the Doulas, breastfeeding support, and a Belly Laughs comedy set followed by food and music. The event is part of Irth's groundbreaking work nationwide capturing ratings and reviews of prenatal, birthing, and pediatric experiences of care and turning them into data and strategic plans to help hospitals prevent maternal deaths and provide more respectful and equitable care. Hennepin Health is the first Minneapolis health system to partner with Irth and its Hospital Improvement Program, which is being implemented in five other states.
WHEN: Saturday, MAY 11th, 11a.m to 7p.m.
WHERE: Lion Greene Mansion 1422 Fremont Avenue North, Minneapolis
In-Person Media Interview Opportunities: Pre-Event Friday, May 10th by appointment
Event Day Starting at 10:30 am
Programming Schedule:
Beauty Bar
Complimentary Massages & Mini Manicures : 1pm - 4pm | Complimentary Henna Art Work: 2pm - 4pm
Move Room
Prenatal/Postpartum Yoga: 12pm - 1pm | Breathe and Meditation Workout: 2pm - 3pm
Crown Living Room
Family Health Resource Table: 11am - 2pm
Dad Dialogue: 1pm - 2pm | Ask a Midwife Q&A: 2pm - 3pm
"Turn Your Passion Into Profit" Mini Workshop & Book Giveaway 3pm - 4pm
Screening: The Big Idea: Birth Without Bias following by Birth with Irth book signing 4pm
Black Birthing Joy Room
Live Music, Spoken Word, and Mini Music Making Workshop: 1pm - 2pm
Postpartum Healing Workshop: 4pm - 5pm
Lactation Room
Breastfeeding Basics Workshop: 1pm - 2pm | "It’s All About the Latch" Workshop: 4pm- 5pm
The Kitchen
Prenatal Cooking Demo and samples: 12pm - 1pm |Postnatal Cooking Demo: 3pm - 4pm
Joy is Our Birthright Reception
DJ: 5pm - 7pm
Comedian: Shannan Paul: 5:30pm - 6pm
CONTACT INFO: Bria Murray, irthapp@gmail.com;
Kimberly Seals Allers, Founder, Irth | KSA@IRTHAPP.COM
Sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota, in partnership with Greenlight Fund Twin Cities
About: Irth is the first-of-its kind platform for Black and brown women and birthing people to find and leave ratings and reviews of Ob/Gyns, birthing hospitals, and pediatricians. On the back end, Irth turns its reviews into robust patient experience data to help hospitals, payors, and providers “learn from the living” to prevent maternal deaths, while providing more respectful and equitable care. Irth is a grant funded project of Narrative Nation, a NYC-based 501(C)(3). Irth is funded in the Twin Cities by Greenlight Fund Twin Cities and is working with Hennepin Healthcare as the first partner for Irth’s Hospital Improvement Program. Learn more about Greenlight and the Hennepin Health partnership here.
