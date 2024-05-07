A Decade of Partnership: Transforming Travel Technologies through DataArt and Sabre Collaboration

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm, is proud to announce the 10-year celebration of its partnership with Sabre, a leading-edge global travel distribution and technology company.

DataArt offers custom software development and Sabre API integration services for Sabre's global clients, including travel management companies, online travel agencies, leisure and loyalty fulfillment travel agencies, cruise lines, and third-party technology partners, helping them optimize Sabre's travel distribution platform.

"At DataArt, we are proud to mark this significant milestone of our longstanding partnership with Sabre," said Mike King, Strategic Partnership Director at DataArt. "Together with Sabre, DataArt has strived to deliver impactful solutions to our clients, always with a commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Miguel Gonzalez, senior director – corporate strategy & partner solutions at Sabre said, “At Sabre, we consider DataArt to be a trusted ally in our goal of providing the best support to connecting our clients and partners with Sabre's technologies and to develop custom solutions to support their specific business needs. Over the past ten years, DataArt has consistently demonstrated a profound understanding of our platform while delivering high-quality solutions to our mutual clients.”

In 2019, DataArt established a dedicated in-house Research and Development (R&D) team that specializes in the Sabre platform and API services. This initiative enabled DataArt to gain additional expertise in Sabre's technologies, explore its latest advancements, and develop proprietary tools tailored to accelerate development.

Today, DataArt's expertise extends across a wide range of Sabre solutions, including but not limited to developing custom travel shopping and booking applications, building Sabre Red Workspace applications, and integrating with Sabre's NDC and Content Service for Lodging APIs.

With a shared vision for excellence and a solid commitment to customer satisfaction, DataArt and Sabre look ahead to a future filled with continued growth, partnership, and success.

For more information about DataArt's partnership with Sabre and its services, please visit https://www.dataart.com/sabre

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow’s technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About DataArt

Founded in 1997, DataArt is a leading global software engineering firm and the Partner for Progress in the digital age. Guided by our people-first principle, our world-class team designs and engineers data-driven, cloud-native solutions that generate immediate and enduring business value. Through our 20+ domain-specific Labs dedicated to R&D and strategic innovation, we work together with our clients to ensure they stay on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt brings together 5,000+ experts across 30+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, India, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, Legal & General, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 12 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner with.

For more information, please visit www.dataart.com