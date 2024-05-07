Golden Anniversary: Anguilla’s Summer Festival Celebrates 50 Years of Fun and Festivities

Party time on August Monday

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anguilla Summer Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary! From July 21st to August 11th, locals and visitors are invited to join the festivities and enjoy a week full of cultural events, music, and fun activities. The 50th edition of the Anguilla Summer Festival, aptly coined "The Family Reunion," will attract record numbers of visitors and returning residents to the island. In its pure form, The Anguilla Summer Festival is a celebration, affirmation and expression of culture coined by the island's people. Family, friends, well-wishers and guests from ports worldwide will descend on Anguilla to revel in the festivities that celebrate life's freedoms and commemorate the Anguillian ancestors' emancipation.

The Anguilla Summer Festival incorporates Carnival celebrations and competitions, Boat Racing (the island's national sport) and other maritime activities. During this period, the entire island pulses with energy. Anguilla is the place to be this summer, from the parties to the concerts to street fairs to Anguilla's world-renowned restaurants and street food. The Anguilla Summer Festival is a canvas painted with new and everlasting memories each year. The festival peaks with festivities on Monday, August 5th, with the lively J'ouvert Celebration (a street party that begins before dawn).

Anguilla's J'ouvert celebrations are unique because it is the only J'ouvert in the Caribbean that ends on the beach with an all day beach party and concert. On Tuesday, August 6th, don't miss the highly-anticipated Miss Anguilla Pageant, where the island's beauties will compete for the crown. The pageant is expected to highlight and celebrate past Miss Anguilla winners. The committee's efforts are championed by The Honourable Dee Ann Kentish Rogers, Minister of Education and Culture and Miss Anguilla 2017. In 2018 The Hon. Ms Kentish Rogers was also the first black woman crowned Miss Universe Great Britain. On Wednesday, August 7th, the Calypso Monarch Competition will showcase Anguilla's top talents in music and performance. This event will take place at the famous Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre. Calypso Monarch is a highly anticipated event that brings the masses to bask in the music and culture and take in top calypsonians on the island.

Prepare for an exhilarating experience at 'Eyes Wide Shut' on Thursday, August 8th. This year's theme, 'Enchanted', promises a night… and morning of unforgettable live performances and surprises. The Grand Parade of Troupes on Friday, August 9th, will be a vibrant spectacle of costumes and dancing, a sight not to be missed. The festival continues on Saturday, August 10th, with the thrilling Poker Run. A high stakes card game that stops at 5 of Anguilla’s beautiful beaches and incorporates the best Djs, competitions and food. The festival concludes with the “Champ of Champs” boat race. This battle of locally made sloops (sail boats) is Anguilla’s National Sport and “Champ of Champs” is the island’s Super Bowl on the water. The excitement is bar none.

Don't miss out on the excitement of the 50th Anguilla Summer Festival. Join us for a week of music, dance, culture, and entertainment as we celebrate this milestone anniversary.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Anguilla Summer Festival, a cherished tradition that brings our community together in joy and celebration. This milestone event promises to be a memorable occasion filled with exciting performances, cultural displays, and vibrant festivities that showcase the rich heritage of Anguilla. Join us as we come together to honor this momentous occasion and create lasting memories for generations to come." - Roxxi Chung PR.

For more information visit https://ivisitanguilla.com or follow us on social media @axasumfest.

