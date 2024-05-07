LoveYourCat.com Reveals Which Human Foods People Are Most Curious About Feeding Cats In Each State
Search trends from the past 5 years (2019-2024) reveal which human foods for cats are most researched based on searches by location in the United States.
Eating toxic human foods is among the most common pet emergencies. In these terrifying situations, pet insurance allows for the best medical care with less financial stress.”WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent analysis conducted by LoveYourCat.com reveals which human foods people are curious about feeding cats in each geographic area of the United States.
— Michelle Schenker, Love Your Cat Co-Founder & Licensed Insurance Agent
Key Findings Include:
California has a tie between Dragon Fruit and Chicken Nuggets (also the top food in New York). Perhaps the reason is fast food convenience paired with the state's health-nut culture.
Seaweed came out on top in Washington (on the water), but surprisingly, it was the top food in Colorado (by a landslide). But, there is no seaweed in the landlocked state.
It's no surprise that Beef is the top food in Texas, South Carolina, and the Gulf Coast state of Alabama, and shrimp is the top food in Florida.
Other obvious winners were Corn in Kansas, Rice in the Southern state of Mississippi, tropical Kiwi in Florida, and Bananas in Hawaii.
Surprising fruity winners were Oranges in Oklahoma, Mango in Michigan and New Jersey, and Watermelon and Strawberries, which dominated 7 states (including both Dakotas).
Illinois and Massachusetts were both big fans of Whipped Cream... maybe the residents are big Starbucks fans?
Delaware, DC, and Iowa all had Ice Cream as the top pick. Iowa is a dairy-rich state, so this is an obvious pick. But maybe President Joe Biden's love for Ice Cream pushed it over the top in DC and his home state of Delaware.
Wyoming is the only state that has Dog Food as its top search. Maybe when people run out of cat food, they consider switching to dog food. (Or maybe they have a lot of outdoor cats who eat their dog's food on farms.)
Salmon is a popular pick in the Midwest states of Ohio and Indiana.
French Fries were the winner in Virginia, Bread in New Hampshire, and Cake was the clear winner in Georgia: all carb-heavy snacks for kitty cats.
See the full list by state: https://www.loveyourcat.com/what-human-food-can-cats-eat/
If your cat does eat something it shouldn’t, it’s best to seek a vet’s attention immediately. Cat owners should also consider pet insurance, which can help offset potential emergency vet bills from poisoning.
