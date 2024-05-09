NOTHING BUT NOODLES RELAUNCHES AND SEEKS TO EXPAND THROUGH STRATEGIC FRANCHISE PARTNERSHIPS

A Nothing But Noodles location

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Everts and Todd Welker, successful, experienced franchise entrepreneurs, are excited to announce the relaunch of Nothing But Noodles, a franchise brand offering a diverse menu of noodle and pasta-based dishes, and more.

After taking a fifteen-year hiatus to successfully launch two other franchise concepts, one of them now publicly traded on the Nasdaq, the founders of Nothing But Noodles are keenly exploring expansion opportunities to bring their distinctive mix of global noodle dishes to more communities across U.S. Nothing But Noodles fills the gap between fast-food outlets and full-service dining experiences by providing high-quality, made-to-order specialty food items in a fast-casual atmosphere.

With a focus on fresh, flavorful meals combining international flavors with local tastes, the brand seeks to offer consumers a healthy alternative to the typical fast-food offerings.

Currently, there are 5 Nothing But Noodles franchise locations up and running, 1 under construction set to open in June, with more in development.

The Nothing But Noodles franchise opportunity is ideal for current franchisees looking to add to their current portfolio of food franchises, or enthusiastic first-time franchise owners who have a strong desire to get into the fast-paced, exciting fast casual food franchise sector. In addition, Nothing But Noodles franchisees get instant access to a national purchasing and distribution network with a designated national supplier with proven experience servicing restaurant systems nationwide.

From Nothing But Noodles Co-founder, Chad Everts

“While our initial investment range of $770,000 - $1,155,300 falls directly in line with other fast casual restaurant franchises, there’s one important thing that sets us apart. Noodles”

Everts continues, “The fast casual restaurant space is very crowded with burger, chicken, sandwich, and Mexican concepts. We feel the time is now for something completely different-Nothing But Noodles!”

Single unit and area development agreements are currently being offered to qualified individuals.

About The Founders

Chad Everts, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder, brings a wealth of experience to the team with over 25 years in the restaurant industry with multiple brands. Previously serving as Vice President of Development and Shareholder for The Joint Corp., Everts has a deep understanding of franchise operations and growth strategies.

Todd Welker, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder, also brings valuable expertise to the table with over 30 years in the restaurant industry with multiple brands. As the former President of The Joint Chiropractic and a co-founder of the company, Welker has a proven track record in successful business development.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Nothing But Noodles, interested individuals are encouraged to visit nothingbutnoodles.com or contact:

Chad Everts

Email: chad.everts@nothingbutnoodles.com

Phone: 602-881-0388