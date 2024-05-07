THE 30th ANNUAL COMMUNICATOR AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS Distinction Award Recipients MJS Groupe, ConfidentialHQ named

Winners have been announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) and include two New York creative firms: The MJS Groupe and ConfidentialHQ.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 3,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. The competition celebrated its 30th anniversary this year with a pledge to honor timeless communication. Together, the MJS Groupe and ConfidentialHQ took home the famed Award of Distinction for their work: ‘Launching Porsche Studio.’ Aimed at showcasing the design-to-build completion stages within one of the first U.S. based Porsche Studio locations, their product captures a cinematic energy that translates deep into the minds of both creatives and auto enthusiasts alike. Additional winners who placed within the competition include Disney, The White House Historical Association, Mastercard, George P. Johnson Experience Marketing, AARP, Veritas, IBM, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Hearts & Science, PBS, Havas, PepsiCo etc. The winners gallery can be accessed view all the winners from this season.

“The entries into this season of The Communicator Awards were such a great representation of our three decades celebrating innovation and creativity in all forms of communication. I couldn't have wished for a more diverse and brilliant body of work to be placed in our jurors' capable hands,” said AIVA Managing Director Lauren Angeloni. “I want to congratulate all of the honorees for their well-deserved wins. I also would like to extend sincere thanks to our jurors, who always put so much time and heart into the review process.”

About The MJS Groupe

A full-service firm that provides inspired companies, global influencers, and power-brands a calculated approach into the high-net-worth consumer segment. With core strategic engagements designed to deliver seamlessly integrated results, they create truly bespoke impressions, redeveloped consumer strategies, and the definition of market positioning and sales forecasting. This firm foster campaign engagement while driving back crucial value-tracked consumer actions as the result. Whether you’ve just started out, or have chosen to evolve your brand - they help curate every impression you make. Learn more at: www.mjsgroupe.com

About ConfidentialHQ

ConfidentialHQ is more than a design studio; it’s a cultural movement, a community of creative minds. Our studio is where imagination knows no boundaries, where creativity takes flight, and where your brand transforms. We don't just design; we craft experiences that resonate deeply with your audience. Confidential envisions a world where creativity, design, and culture unite to shape transformative campaigns that inspire and connect communities globally. Learn more at: www.confidential-hq.com

About The Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is the leading global awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded three decades ago, the Communicator Awards is an annual competition recognizing the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and design. The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed brand and media, interactive, advertising, and marketing firms.