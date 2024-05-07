DEEPTECH ANNOUNCES OPENING OF LOS ANGELES LOCATION
DeepTech now Providing IT Support from NYC to LALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeepTech
DeepTech, a full-service technology solutions and support company, proudly announces the expansion of their services with the opening of a Los Angles location.
The Los Angeles location will give DeepTech’s customers the high-quality onsite support to supplement the current remote service they have come to know and trust. With the expansion into Los Angeles, DeepTech hopes to continue their support of various industries, including the Fine Art community, Non-Profits, Education, Marketing and Finance.
“We are enthusiastic to bring our technology solutions to the greater Los Angeles area,” said Ann Cloyd, CEO, Co-Founder of DeepTech. “It is an exciting step in DeepTech’s growth as we have long standing clients in Los Angles who have come to trust the support and care we provide our customers, to be able to bring that support to others in the area.”
DeepTech’s offerings include:
• Flexible Helpdesk
• Procurement & Provisioning
• Strategic Projects
• Security & Business Continuity
• Additional Services
As one of the few women led Managed Service Providers in the industry, Ann Cloyd has created a company that doesn’t believe in cookie cutter solutions, you worked hard to make a space for your business and you have unique needs and offerings. East Coast, West Coast or even abroad, with DeepTech, you aren’t a client, you’re a partner, together we will work to create an IT package that works for you and your business needs.
“We have depended on the knowledge and guidance of DeepTech since 2002 with our technology and more importantly our data security. We are
excited to welcome them to the Los Angeles community.” – Jeffrey Deitch, Jeffrey Deitch Inc.
“DeepTech has been with us every step of the way, supporting our team when we were under 50 to now with over 1000 employees. They are a trusted
partner and congratulate them on their new offerings in California.” Harry Doyle, Head of IT for Kepler.
For more information about the various solutions DeepTech provides, please contact:
DeepTech
info@deeptechinc.com
+1 646.638.4824
About DeepTech
Headquartered in New York City, NY and founded in 2000, DeepTech is a full-service IT partner and support company, offering our clientele innovative technology solutions. Our approach is professional, collaborative and client orientated. Our extraordinary team of twenty-three individuals are committed to our values of dependability, integrity, responsibility, and versatility.
We support a wide array of clients, from individuals to Fortune 500 companies, whether they be national or international. We have created long-standing relationships with our clients by providing timesaving, high quality, customer focused remote and onsite support to the New York Greater Metropolitan area and now the Greater Los Angeles area.
Discover what DeepTech is made of by visiting our website www.deeptechinc.com or explore our Instagram account @deeptechnyc. Let DeepTech handle your IT. You do you, and we’ll do IT.
Account Management
DeepTech
+1 323-553-5290
