TDC Home and Building Depot now has an Architectural Coatings Technologist

(Press release) Basseterre, St. Kitts – Mr. Leslie Warner, the Senior Sales Associate at the TDC Home and Building Depot Paint and Colour Centre on St. Kitts, has successfully completed the Architectural Coatings Technologist professional accreditation from the Masters Painters Institute (MPI).

Mr. Warner was one of twenty (20) candidates from across the Caribbean selected by Harris Paints, through its local affiliate, and is first in the Federation to achieve this lifetime professional certification from the Canadian-based Association.

The extensive and internationally recognized program tested coatings, technical knowledge across paint categories encompassing different types of paint and technologies, manufacturing processes, colour, application methods, specifications, using industry standards and included a focus on safety and environmental issues.

In highlighting the achievement, Mr. Luke Ticknor, Harris Paints Senior Sales, and Marketing Vice President stated, “This initiative has been very rewarding; to see the knowledge and skill level of our representatives across the region grow and for them to receive an internationally recognized accreditation that will put them in good stead for their career development.”

He added, “Earlier this year, Harris Paints successfully received the MPI quality certification for several of its key paint products. This puts the Harris brand on an equal footing with any of the top north American and international paint brands. The product certifications combined with the training, validates Harris’s commitment to providing quality products and outstanding customer service.”

Mr. Iston Williams, the TDC Home and Building Senior Manager, also commended Mr. Warner and spoke of the value of his newly acquired certification.

“We are very proud of Mr. Warner and congratulate him on his recent success in becoming our very own Architectural Coatings Technologist. We applauded the initiative and agreed to support Mr. Warner. When you have the solid foundational knowledge behind paints, the different technologies and how they work, it makes our Paint Team better equipped to answer queries, offer practical and useful advice, and enhance the customer experience at our stores in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

In speaking of his accomplishment, Mr. Warner stated, “I am extremely pleased. The program was demanding and well-rounded. I had the opportunity to broaden my knowledge even in areas that were not called for daily. It will certainly complement my many years of experience in the paint sector, and be of great benefit to my team, and our many customers.”

Mr. Warner was presented with his official certificate by Mr. Gerardo Quesada, Harris Paints Regional Exports Manager, at a brief ceremony on Friday 3rd May 2024, at the TDC Home and Building Depot (the authorized agents and distributors for Harris Paints) on the Frigate Bay Road in Basseterre.