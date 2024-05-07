MEC Ivan Meyer re-opens Western Cape Provincial Veterinary Laboratory (PVL) in Stellenbosch

Western Cape Provincial Veterinary Laboratory (PVL) re-opens to serve the citizens with enhanced capacity

Yesterday, 6 May 2024, the Western Cape MEC of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, opened the newly renovated and upgraded Provincial Veterinary Laboratory (PVL) in Stellenbosch.

“This is a moment for celebration by the Western Cape veterinary community as it ushers in an enhanced level of services to the agricultural sector by this government”, said MEC Meyer, adding that the PVL, which celebrates its 51st anniversary this year, “is poised to continue its vital role in safeguarding animal health and public welfare.”

“This milestone is a celebration of longevity and commitment to excellence in animal health, diagnostics, biosecurity and market access,” said MEC Meyer.

MEC Meyer said, “the decision to invest approximately R25 million in the ageing PVL facility underscores the Western Cape Government’s dedication to modernising essential infrastructure for improved service delivery.

Through strategic investments and upgrades, the PVL is positioned to meet the evolving needs of the agricultural sector and ensure the highest standards of veterinary services.

MEC Meyer, emphasised the PVL's significant role in biosecurity and its nationwide reach.

MEC Meyer said, “The laboratory serves clients across South Africa, with at least 55% of annual tests conducted for clients outside the Western Cape.”

One such client is Dr Riaan Putter who owns the George Herd Health Veterinary Consulting Practice in the Garden Route District.

Dr Putter: “We have always received good service from the Western Cape’s PVL.”

“No other state laboratory in South Africa has the capacity, facilities, manpower and budget to deliver the service we require.”

“The collaboration between the state and private veterinarians is critical for national food security, food safety and for protecting the livelihoods of those who are employed within the livestock industry” continued Dr Putter.

“Despite seasonal demand fluctuations, the PVL performs an impressive average of 26 000 tests per month across seven main disciplines”, added the MEC.

Dr Ilse Trautmann, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture’s Deputy Director General responsible for Agricultural Research and Regulatory Services says the department’s ISO 17025 accredited PVL laboratory, boasts the largest scope of accredited tests among government veterinary laboratories in South Africa.

Dr Trautmann said, “plans are underway to expand our testing capacity in the upcoming financial year. The SANAS accreditation and DALRRD-approved statuses underscores the laboratory's commitment to quality and compliance.”

MEC Meyer expressed his gratitude to clients for their patience during the renovation, reaffirming that the facility is dedicated to serving their needs.

MEC Meyer said, “the re-opening of the PVL builds on our already strong foundation and commitment to strengthen our capacity to respond to the needs of the agriculture sector.

