Government Communications on collection of media accreditation for Northern Cape DDM Presidential Imbizo

Collection of media accreditation for Northern Cape DDM Presidential Imbizo

Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover the upcoming Northern Cape District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo are advised to collect accreditation cards as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 08 May 2024
Time: 10h00 – 17h00
Venue: John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality Chamber

The imbizo is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 09 May 2024 at Batlharos Sports Ground, Ga-Segonyana under the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality, Northern Cape Province.

Members of the media are advised to bring along their letter from the editor or Press cards and ID books/ Driver’s License or Passports when collecting their accreditation cards. Also, note that individuals must collect their own accreditation at the centre.

Enquiries for accreditation should be directed to Mr Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308

General media enquiries: Mr William Baloyi on 083 390 7147
 

