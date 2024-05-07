M1 Concourse Switches to PureForge® Brakes
Atomic-Forging® Works and PureForge Proves It!
PureForge is confident of its ability to perform on track as well as on the road and we'll put our brakes up against anyone else for durability, longevity, and performance,”PONTIAC, MICHIGAN, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M1 and PureForge have signed a sponsorship agreement for the 2024-25 calendar year to support M1’s track vehicles. The Pontiac, Michigan, M1 garage community of car enthusiasts drive America's and Europe's best brake-equipped performance cars. The problem is that some of these cars' OEM brakes do not live much past six hundred miles of challenging track braking conditions.
— Heidacker
"We are delighted with our Atomic-Forged PureForge brake performance on the M1 track," says CEO Gordon Heidacker. "PureForge is confident of its ability to perform on track as well as on the road and we'll put our brakes up against anyone else for durability, longevity, and performance," says Heidacker. “We have now been able to add to the M1 track testing and have proven our claims by doing extensive 3rd party testing using the standards set up by the Society of Automobile Engineers (SAE) as executed by LINK, he added.”
The M1 Concourse garage community devours brakes (rotors and pads) on their 1.5-mile, 11-turn driving course, exclaims Dave Sherman, PureForge Testing Director, and race driver. "I've seen many race cars get maybe 600 miles on a set of OEM spec rotors and brakes, but that's not the case with the Atomic-Forged PureForge® performance brake system. Our PureForge brakes outperform as exhibited on a Mustang GT two seasons ago. These brakes have wonderful performance and durability."
“PureForge® braking system of treated rotors and uniquely matched pads excel well past known OEM brake endurance patterns. In a recent test of durability on our 1.5-mile 11-turn track and after a grueling day of laps at race speeds, the brakes stand up to everything we can throw at them, says M1 CEO Tim McGrane. Today, we drive the PureForge Brakes on 2023 and 2024 GT Mustangs. "After a hard day at the track, we note that the brakes perform at or above what we usually see with OEM brakes. The significant difference for us is the durability of the brakes. The rotors and pads last up to three to five times longer than the OEM rotors and pads, he added.”
PureForge® technology is a 21st Century Automotive Technology Company. The PureForge® proprietary technology addresses high brake maintenance costs and reduces environmental dust associated with common performance brake wear concerns.
Tim Hartge
PureForge Brakes
+1 2485140987
email us here